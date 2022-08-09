The Puerto Rican urban singer dishes why her recently released debut EP diamantes y espinas was so impactful for her.

Exclusive: paopao Reveals the One Part of Her Story She Hasn't Shared with Fans Yet

Puerto Rican artist paopao has been breaking down barriers in urban music since the start of her career.

The Latin Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter was recently nominated at Premios Juventud under the category "Girl Power," which recognizes the best collaboration between two or more female artists, for her song "roce" alongside La Gabi, Villano Antillano, ARIA VEGA and Cami Da Baby.

Now, the Rich Music artist has dropped her debut EP on August 2 diamantes y espinas. The EP is a mix of reggaeton and alternative pop that comes straight from the artist's heart and is a full expression of herself.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Bayamón native opened up about the struggles she's experienced in her career and dished on a truth her fans don't know about her.

PaoPao Credit: Courtesy of Rich Music

You've been very busy creating new music laced with killer collaborations over the last few years. What makes this new solo EP so special?

I created this with my best friends and there's nothing, I think, cooler than doing music with the people you feel closest to. It's my first solo EP. I released my first single and everything else after that has been a collaboration, this is like my baby.

You just received your first nomination at Premios Juventud, even though you've previously won a Latin Grammy Award. How was this nomination different?

It's different when the nomination is for yourself as an artist. Of course, I love the Grammy, it's incredible and it's such an achievement, but when it's your own music and your own project, it hits different and it feels incredible, especially [since] the awards were in Puerto Rico, it's home turf coming full circle. It's great.

paopao Credit: Courtesy of Rich Music

We've gotten to know you a little better, but what's one piece of your trajectory not many people know about?

I don't go in-depth about the struggles and everything I've been through to get to where I am. The six years of college, the three internships and the amount of time that I spent on the business side is kind of brushed over.

Another aspect is I've struggled a lot with [is] mental health and I think I haven't spoken about that enough and the journey that it's taken me to believe that I'm an artist and the crossover to this side for sure.

When you did hembrismo we discussed the difficulties faced by female urban artists in the industry and how little acknowledgment they receive. How do you think that is changing and what are your hopes for the future of female urban artists?

I think it definitely is changing. I admire every single woman that has had the courage to become an artist and to be subjected to everything that entails. As a woman, I think right now we're being represented more than ever, but I still know that there's kind of a set formulaic way of how a woman should look and how she should sing and what she should sing.

Although there is more representation than ever, I don't think it's equally represented. I think there's a lot of voices that are still not heard, but we're slowly paving the way for that to be possible. I hope it keeps going.

What are your hopes for this EP moving forward?