Bring the Christmas Spirit into Your Home With this Orange Saffron Panettone Recipe
This #TastyTuesday, we're sharing this citrus twist to an Italian Christmas favorite.
Since the 19th century, the recipe for Panettone has been circling around Italy and the world.
With origins in Milan, the pastry goes back to 1470 and continues to be one of the most beloved around Christmas time. This recipe offers a twist on the original with raisins, saffron and orange.
Ingredients:
For the sponge:
- 1 ½ cups of unbleached all-purpose flour
- ⅛ teaspoon of instant yeast
- ⅔ cup of cool water
- 1 cup of golden raisins
- ¼ cup of Cointreau
- ¼ cup of chopped candied orange peel
- ¼ cup of chopped candied lemon peel
For the dough:
- 1 cup of milk
- ¼ teaspoon of saffron threads
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 2 ⅓ cups of bread flour
- ⅓ cup of white sugar
- 2 ¼ teaspoons of instant yeast
- 1 ½ teaspoon of salt
- ½ cup of unsalted butter, room temperature and cut into chunks
- 2 paper panettone forms
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon of water
- 2 tablespoons of pearl sugar
Directions:
- Prepare the sponge the night before you mix the dough:
- Mix 1.5 cups of all-purpose flour with 1/8 teaspoon of yeast in a bowl. Add 2/3 cups of cool water. Cover with plastic wrap and let the sponge stand at room temperature for eight hours or overnight.
- Toss raisins with Cointreau in a bowl. Mix orange and lemon peel with raisins and add an extra tablespoon of Cointreau and let them soften if they are on the hard side. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for eight hours or overnight.
- Pour milk into a saucepan and add saffron threads; heat just to a simmer. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer, taking care to get all of the saffron bits into the bowl. Let cool to just barely warm (110°F) or room temperature.
- Transfer the sponge to a mixing bowl, breaking it up slightly with a spoon. Mix in eggs, stirring a few times by hand. Add 2 1/3 cups of bread flour, sugar, 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast, and salt. Mix with the paddle attachment on low speed for about five minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally; the dough will be very loose.
- Switch to the dough hook attachment and increase the speed to medium. Add butter, one piece at a time, mixing until each piece is fully incorporated. Increase to high speed for one minute if the mixer can handle it; the dough should be climbing the dough hook and starting to clear the sides of the bowl. Add soaked raisins, orange peel, and lemon peel. Mix on low speed for two minutes; the fruit may not be fully dispersed.
- Transfer the dough to a greased bowl. Flop the dough over itself a couple of times (if it's a little too wet to fold), cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and let rise for 60 minutes.
- Fold the dough a few times to release gas and mix in the fruit. Cover again with plastic wrap and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
- Turn the dough onto a floured workspace. Divide in half and shape into two balls. Place each ball seam-side down in a six-inch paper panettone form and set it on a baking sheet. Beat egg with water, and brush egg wash onto each loaf. Cover panettone forms loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rise until doubled, about 90 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Brush loaves with egg wash again and sprinkle pearl sugar on top.
- Place the baking sheet in the hot oven, immediately reducing the temperature to 375°F (190° C). Bake for 20 minutes, then rotate the baking sheet and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (175°C) and continue baking until a tester inserted in the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 20 minutes more. Cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.
You can find the original recipe here.