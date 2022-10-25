Honor Your Ancestors this Día de Muertos with this Pan de Muerto Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you the recipe for the traditional Mexican sweet bread made on Día de Muertos.
From November 1-2, Día de Muertos is celebrated throughout Latin America.
The tradition began in Mexico, where foods such as mole negro, red pozole, chapulines and pan de muerto are made at home and eaten with family members or taken to the cemetery where they will be eaten by the graves of family members.
¡Disfruta!
Ingredients:
For bread
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup of sourdough starter
- 1 teaspoon of active dry yeast
- 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 2 eggs
- zest of 1 orange
- 1 teaspoon of orange blossom water
- 2 tablespoons of water
- 5 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened
- oil, for greasing
To decorate
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon of water
- 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- granulated sugar, for sprinkling
Directions:
- To your stand mixer bowl, add the flour, sourdough starter, yeast, one and a half tablespoons sugar, two eggs and salt. Using the hook attachment, mix at low speed. Mix until all ingredients are well incorporated. Stop the mixer and add the remaining one and a half tablespoons of sugar, orange zest and orange blossom water.
- Continue mixing at medium speed, adding the water one tablespoon at a time. Once the water is incorporated, add five tablespoons of butter and knead at medium speed for about ten minutes. This should be a very sticky and wet dough, so, if necessary, add an additional spoonful of water and mix until well combined. The dough will be very elastic after kneading.
- Grease a large bowl with cooking oil. Place the dough in the oiled bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and place it in the refrigerator to proof for about three hours. Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. After three hours of proofing, remove the dough from the fridge and punch it down. Knead very briefly by folding it over just once or twice.
- To shape the loaves, weigh the dough and divide it in half to produce smaller portions that are more manageable. Take off two-ounce portions from each half and set them aside to create the decorations on top of each loaf. Start with one of the larger portions of dough and place it on a floured work surface. Knead lightly into a firm uniform ball. Repeat with the second large portion of dough. Place both on the prepared baking sheet and press down lightly in the center to flatten slightly.
- Take the smaller two-ounce portions of dough to form the decorations for the bread. Using one portion, separate it into three pieces. Roll one into a ball and roll the other two into ropes. Repeat with the remaining dough.
- Brush a cross pattern on the top of each loaf with water. Place the two ropes of dough on top of each loaf to make a cross. Brush the center of the cross with water, then place the ball of dough in the center. Let the bread rise for 30 minutes until doubled in size.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200 °C). Beat one egg with one tablespoon of water. Gently brush each loaf with the egg mixture just before baking.
- Place the pan de muerto loaves in the preheated oven and immediately lower the heat to 350°F (180°C). Bake for about 25 minutes or until the bread is lightly browned on the bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
- Once cool, melt the remaining butter and brush over the top of each loaf, then sprinkle generously with sugar.
You can find the original recipe here.