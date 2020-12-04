Exclusive: Primer Impacto Co-Host Pamela Silva Launches New Podcast

Motherhood has really inspired Pamela Silva. The Primer Impacto co-host talked to People CHICA about her new podcast Motherish, premiering December 9 on Spotify and Apple. "Motherish is born out the need for information and guidance of other mothers who were in the same stage as me: first-time moms who work full-time and have to face the daily challenge of balancing maternity with career and healthy personal growth."

The birth of her son, Ford, connected her to other moms who gave her great parenting advice, and she hopes to share tips and personal stories every Wednesday on the weekly podcast. "Motherhood is a very complex adventure that brings you unmatched happiness, but at the same time challenges you emotionally," she says.

Image zoom Credit: Karla Garcia

This podcast will be her first project in English and she is thrilled to share this platform with her co-host, Karen Comas. "She is also a first-time mom but her daughter is a year older than Ford and she's been a great help. First of all, she is someone I admire on a professional level. I have been following her career as a Facebook executive and it's been interesting to see how she also balances a successful career with motherhood," the Emmy-winning journalist, 39, says. "I read one of her blogs and I knew we would be the perfect duo for Motherish."

Image zoom Credit: Karla Garcia

The podcast will tackle topics like postpartum depression, going back to work after maternity leave, and how to introduce solid foods to your baby's diet, and will feature many anecdotes from the hosts. "We also want to know what topics our audience wants to discuss," Silva adds. "We want Motherish to be an interactive community and a common journey of growth."

Image zoom Credit: Karla Garcia

Her baby is Silva's biggest inspiration. "It's incredible how a little person who is only seven months old has taught me so much about patience, how strong we are, and most of all about love," she says. "He melts my heart every day with his funny faces, his sounds, and everything he learns. Everything is sweeter and more beautiful with Ford in our lives."

Image zoom Credit: Karla Garcia

"I'm so excited to finally share this!" Comas wrote on Instagram about the podcast. "We'll open up about our journeys, the ups and downs, and everything in between about juggling the life of being a working mom."