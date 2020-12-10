Pamela Silva Gets Real About Motherhood and Social Media on Her New Podcast

Primer Impacto co-host Pamela Silva has teamed up with Facebook executive Karen Comas for the new podcast Motherish, where they share experiences as first-time moms. During the first episode of the weekly podcast, taped from Pamela's garage at home in Miami, the Peruvian journalist talked about how watching her son stirs up all kinds of emotions.

"My son is actually sitting up by himself, he's almost there, which is so exciting but it also broke my heart because I saw him and it just reminded me how independent he is," she said about baby Ford, who is 6 months old. "It was two milestones or high points, he is sitting up and he has his first little tooth coming out. He's still a baby obviously but it just hit me how fast he is growing and it got me very emotional."

The moms also discussed social media and motherhood. "When you become a new parent, a new mom, what you post you want it all to be wonderful, amazing, and magical and symbolic of what you think motherhood should be like, when the reality sometimes is very different from what you're posting about how you're feeling," Silva shared. She revealed she felt mommy guilt after going back to work when her son was four months old, and related to a post that Comas shared on social media where she was honest and vulnerable about "a lot of the dark moments" she faced during her postpartum experience. "That was the first time that I really connected to you," she said about Comas. "There is such a large spectrum of different ways that you can feel," Comas added.

Comas, mom to 19-month-old Victoria, added that the first time she showered after coming home from the hospital she broke down crying. "I ended up having this massive breakdown in the shower. I had a C-section, I couldn't even dry my legs, I was just so frustrated. I don't know why I feel so sad," she recalled. "It was this pessimistic, dark voice in my head all the time." Silva said it's time for the general public to get over the mom-shaming and show support to other moms who struggle with the many demands of child-caring.

