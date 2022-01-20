Purifying Your Home, Relieving Pain And More: 7 Benefits of Burning Palo Santo in Your Home
Palo santo has been known to provide the mind, body and soul with a host of different benefits. From alleviating pain to purifying the surrounding energy, here are seven ways this mighty little tool can help you feel better.
What is Palo Santo?
Palo santo comes from a tree that is native to Peru, Ecuador and other South American countries, per Healthline. The wood, oil and resin derived from this tree have been traditionally used to treat pain, stress and clearing harmful energies.
Clearing Negative Energy
Negative energy can sometimes cling to you in unimaginable ways, which is why it is important to routinely clear it out. Mind Body Green explains that the purifying qualities of palo santo help make it the perfect vehicle for eliminating harmful energy.
Helps Reduce Stress
Healthline details that the smell that emits off of palo santo can have a soothing and cleansing effect on the body and mind. When limonene is inhaled, it has proven to offer antianxiety properties. Dr. Amy Chadwick, a naturopath from California, explains to Oprah Daily that diffusing palo santo oil is another great way to relieve stress.
Can Relieve Pain
Mind Body Green explains how palo santo has been traditionally used as a tool to relieve the body of painful headaches because it is rich in things like antioxidants and limonene (which has anti-inflammatory benefits).
Inspires Creativity
Burning palo santo could also boost your levels of creativity on days you're feeling a little stuck. Palo Santo Supply says that burning it can help open up a space, filling it with bright energies like positivity and joy.
Helps Tap Into Higher Cosmic Energy
Looking to up your meditation game? Try adding some palo santo to your practice. Palo Santo Supply says that burning palo santo during your meditation practice could help you tap into higher frequency energies and vibrations.
Helps Revitalize Crystals
Crystals can absorb a lot of energy—both good and bad. Keep them running in tip-top shape by giving them a palo santo cleanse every couple of days.
Useful as Bug Repellant
Healthline reports that palo santo makes for a great repellant against pesky mosquitos. The limonene found in the wood is a natural substance that has insecticide properties.