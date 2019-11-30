Ozuna has been very busy these past few years, but he isn't showing signs of stopping anytime soon. The 27-year-old is releasing Nibiru, his third album in three years, on Friday. "I chose Nibiru because I wanted to make a complete concept," Ozuna tells People CHICA of the album's title, which refers to a popular theory about a so-called Planet X crashing into Earth. "Not just music and not just tracks, like I had previously done. I wanted to create a different experience for my audience."

Born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, the singer debuted as J Oz in 2012 with the song "Imaginando." He started to break out in 2014 when he signed a contract with Golden Family and began to publish his songs on YouTube; that same year he released his hit "Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere." His hot streak continued with the 2016 song "La Ocasión," a collaboration with DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, De La Ghetto, Arcángel and Anuel AA.

Ozuna has already done collaborations with artists like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Cardi B, but he's still hoping to work with Rihanna someday. He's also gearing up for his Nibiru tour, which will take him across the United States, Central America, Europe and the Caribbean.

If all that's not enough to keep him busy, he's also got his burgeoning acting career to think about. The Puerto Rican artist has appeared in the movies Que León and Los Leones, and next year will star in Fast & Furious 9 alongside Cardi B. "It was an amazing opportunity playing a silly, action-packed character," he says of his Fast role. "I'm grateful to Fast & Furious and everyone who made this opportunity possible."

Though he's already won five Billboard Music Awards, twelve Billboard Latin Music Awards and six Latin American Music Awards, he still occasionally has to deal with critics, but he doesn't let it bother him. "I have a lot of things to do to be focused on the negative comments," he explains. "Blessings. Keep enjoying yourselves making comments while I keep working." He'd rather spend his time worrying about what his fans think. "The audience and family are my main priorities," he says. "As an artist, pleasing the public is always my main concern."