Ozuna is joining the cast of the new Fast & Furious film, coming to theaters on May 22, 2020. Vin Diesel announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday. "As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity … and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!" Diesel captioned a photo with the Puerto Rican singer and director Justin Lin.

The reggaeton singer, 27, reposted the photo on his Instagram, showing his excitement with the message, "Very proud of my work and role on Fast 9! For mi gente! All my love always."

Image zoom Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Diesel's caption also included the hashtags, "#Fast92020," "#Ozuna," "#Fatherhood" and "#YoungSantos." The #YoungSantos reference has fans wondering if Ozuna is playing a younger version of reggaeton singer Don Omar's character Rico Santos. The Puerto Rican urban music stars joined a beloved cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

According to Billboard, Ozuna could also possibly be featured on the film's soundtrack. Start counting the days till the premiere now!