Ozuna Shares Candy-Colored "Caramelo" Video

Summer hasn't officially started yet, but Ozuna is ready to kick things off a little early. On Thursday, he released his "Caramelo" music video, and it's a paradise full of giant popsicles, cotton candy, and floating lollipops, topped off with a purple-tinged swimming pool. The dress code seems to be all-pink everything, except when it comes to lips, which must be decorated with an array of rainbow sprinkles. Is he selling tickets to this land of sweets? Because he definitely should be.