The Best Dressed Latinas at the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair After Party

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 13, 2023
Credit: ABC/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hollywood's biggest night of the year promised lots of jaw-dropping fashion moments and our Latina stars certainly delivered. Take a peek at our favorites from the award show and the after-party.

Ana de Armas

Credit: ABC/Getty Images

La cubana channeled her role in Blonde with this Louis Vuitton gown inspired by Marylin Monroe's iconic "naked" dress.

Ariana DeBose

Credit: ABC/Getty Images

To present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, DeBose donned an intricately beaded custom Versace piece.

Salma Hayek & Valentina Pinault

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter: the pair wore bright red gowns and accessorized with metallic clutches. Salma's gown was from Gucci and Valentina borrowed her Isaac Mizrahi piece from her mom, who wore it in 1997.

Sofia Carson

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This Giambattista Valli gown with an elegant tulle skirt made us think the actress is ready to be the next Disney princess.

Becky G

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

¡Qué guapa! The singer arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a chainmail-inspired piece from AZZI & OSTA. Her sleek tresses were styled by celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco using Aveda products.

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Afro-Panamanian actress thrives in avant-garde outfits, like this Moschino red rose bra top and menswear-inspired skirt.

Cardi B

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a dramatic red carpet moment, the rapper chose a Robert Wun ensemble complete with a corseted top, veil, and a long train.

Cami Mendes

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

One of the standout trends of the evening was glowing white gowns. 

Mendes modeled her own pearly, asymmetrical dress from the house of Versace.

Eiza Gonzalez

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

The Mexican actress looked ready for the runway with her casual yet chic baby blue gown.

By Laura Acosta