The Best Dressed Latinas at the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair After Party
Hollywood's biggest night of the year promised lots of jaw-dropping fashion moments and our Latina stars certainly delivered. Take a peek at our favorites from the award show and the after-party.
Ana de Armas
La cubana channeled her role in Blonde with this Louis Vuitton gown inspired by Marylin Monroe's iconic "naked" dress.
Ariana DeBose
To present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, DeBose donned an intricately beaded custom Versace piece.
Salma Hayek & Valentina Pinault
Like mother, like daughter: the pair wore bright red gowns and accessorized with metallic clutches. Salma's gown was from Gucci and Valentina borrowed her Isaac Mizrahi piece from her mom, who wore it in 1997.
Sofia Carson
This Giambattista Valli gown with an elegant tulle skirt made us think the actress is ready to be the next Disney princess.
Becky G
¡Qué guapa! The singer arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a chainmail-inspired piece from AZZI & OSTA. Her sleek tresses were styled by celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco using Aveda products.
Tessa Thompson
The Afro-Panamanian actress thrives in avant-garde outfits, like this Moschino red rose bra top and menswear-inspired skirt.
Cardi B
Never one to shy away from a dramatic red carpet moment, the rapper chose a Robert Wun ensemble complete with a corseted top, veil, and a long train.
Cami Mendes
One of the standout trends of the evening was glowing white gowns.
Mendes modeled her own pearly, asymmetrical dress from the house of Versace.
Eiza Gonzalez
The Mexican actress looked ready for the runway with her casual yet chic baby blue gown.