Movies Must Now Meet Inclusion Requirements to Win Best Picture Oscar

After several years of #OscarsSoWhite trending during awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will now require inclusion standards for any film nominated for Best Picture. The organization said the objective of this new requirement, called Aperture 2025, is to "encourage equitable representation on and off-screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

Beginning in 2022, films aiming for Best Picture will have to submit a confidential "inclusion standards" form to be considered eligible. Then, in 2024, films will have to meet two of four criteria in order to be eligible: actors from underrepresented groups in significant roles or that account for at least 30 percent of the cast; similar criteria in terms of those working on the film behind the scenes; a significant commitment to paid apprenticeships, internships, and career development; and significant representation among those who are devoted to marketing, publicity, and distribution.

"The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them," Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. "The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry."

While many in Hollywood viewed this change as a good thing, others, like actress Kirstie Alley, took to Twitter to complain about the new requirements. In a deleted tweet, she wrote, "This is a disgrace to artists everywhere." She continued: "Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f***ing paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought." She then walked back her statement in a second tweet, saying she doesn't approve of the "mandated arbitrary percentages" involved.