Going For Gold: POC and Latino Talent Takes Over Oscar Nominations

Credit: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

From behind-the-scenes work to leading roles, some of our favorite actors, directors, and musicians will be honored at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA

With her nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett becomes the first actress recognized for her work in a Marvel movie.

Hong Chau

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Thai actress is receiving her first Academy Award nomination as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale.

Ana de Armas

Credit: Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Her Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for Blonde makes her the first Cuban to be nominated in the category, regardless of gender.

Previously, Andy Garcia was nominated as Best Supporting Actor for The Godfather Part III.

Guillermo del Toro

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Oscar-winning director and creator of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is now nominated in a new category—Best Animated Feature Film.

Brian Tyree Henry

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

For his work in Causeway, Henry is in the running for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. 

Stephanie Hsu

Credit: Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Best Actress in a Supporting Role could go to Hsu for her breakout performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Daniel Kwan

Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

As one half of directing duo "The Daniels," the Asian American received a Best Director nod for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ke Huy Quan

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

After winning at the Golden Globes, Quan is once again up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Rihanna

Credit: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, badgalriri's first new release in years, may just get the singer halfway to an EGOT.

Michelle Yeoh

Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage

After decades as a leading lady, the Malaysian-born actress is finally being recognized for her work with her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

By Laura Acosta