Going For Gold: POC and Latino Talent Takes Over Oscar Nominations
From behind-the-scenes work to leading roles, some of our favorite actors, directors, and musicians will be honored at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Angela Bassett
With her nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett becomes the first actress recognized for her work in a Marvel movie.
Hong Chau
The Thai actress is receiving her first Academy Award nomination as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale.
Ana de Armas
Her Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for Blonde makes her the first Cuban to be nominated in the category, regardless of gender.
Previously, Andy Garcia was nominated as Best Supporting Actor for The Godfather Part III.
Guillermo del Toro
The Oscar-winning director and creator of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is now nominated in a new category—Best Animated Feature Film.
Brian Tyree Henry
For his work in Causeway, Henry is in the running for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Stephanie Hsu
Best Actress in a Supporting Role could go to Hsu for her breakout performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Daniel Kwan
As one half of directing duo "The Daniels," the Asian American received a Best Director nod for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Ke Huy Quan
After winning at the Golden Globes, Quan is once again up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Rihanna
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, badgalriri's first new release in years, may just get the singer halfway to an EGOT.
Michelle Yeoh
After decades as a leading lady, the Malaysian-born actress is finally being recognized for her work with her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.