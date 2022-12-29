5 Oscar-Nominated Films to Binge this New Year's Eve

Catch up to the top Oscar picks this New Year's Eve with these five films.

If you're looking to ring in 2023 in a chill and relaxed way, catching up to the Oscar nominees of 2022 is a great way to wave this year goodbye.

The 95th Academy Awards is taking place on March 12, 2023 to honor some of the best and brightest of film. With so many wonderful flicks to pick from, we've gathered our favorite Oscar-nominated films of the year to get you started on an epic binge.

Grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show!

Babylon

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva and other A-list stars brought the depravity, decadence and excess of rising artists in 1920s Hollywood to the screen with Babylon. This enticing and fascinating film is a masterpiece that will simultaneously tug at your most profound dreams and feelings.

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's epic tale has returned with a stunning sequel that has captivated audiences worldwide yet again. In this rendition, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) have a family to protect when their home is threatened. They set off to explore Pandora as they must fight off the humans once again.

Blonde

Ana De Armas is the star of this timeless film based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates that reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe starting from her troubled early childhood to her untimely death in 1962.

Women Talking

Inspired by real-life events, Women Talking tells the tale of eight women from an isolated Mennonite colony who were among others drugged and raped by men in their colony at night. As they struggle to preserve their faith, they also fight for justice.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever