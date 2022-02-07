In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the co-founder of Bloomi gave us her top five tips for finding your one true love in the digital dating world.

Love in the time of dating apps can be as daunting an experience as being set up on a blind date.

Between creating an online profile, choosing the best photos of yourself and navigating the sea of potential matches, the entire journey may cause more anxiety than excitement for most.

However, according to Latina Sexologist Rebecca Alvarez, it can be more straightforward than we think.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica she gives her top five secrets for successfully navigating the online dating world. Her tips will not only set you up for success, but will also help you establish the right expectations so that you can actually enjoy the process of finding love.

Happy Girl Credit: Getty Images

Be the Best Version of Yourself

Loving yourself and your lifestyle is key to a successful dating life. Alvarez points out that once we've built a life we love and are doing what we love in all areas, then it's a good time to add someone into the mix.

"The main piece of advice that I think people can take into apps or into real world dates is just be the best version of yourself. You don't need to hide things. You don't need to over elaborate on things. Just be the best version of you," Alvarez says.

She continues, "Before you start dating, before you get on that app, before you actually set up a date. I like to ask my clients: 'Are you ready to date? Are you ready for what that could mean for the commitment of spending time to get to know someone?'"

Speak Highly of Yourself When Creating an Online Profile

"You do want to make sure that you're speaking highly of yourself, that you are talking about the things that make you unique and special," Alvarez says. "I often see people with their profiles, it's all silly, or it's all super serious, but you can have a combo. Think of it as a fun conversation. Also, be clear about what you're looking for on dates: whether that's something casual or a life partner."

Couple Credit: Getty Images

It's Okay to Date More Than One Person at a Time

The co-founder of Bloomi is tackling one of the most prevalent taboos in the Latino community: dating multiple people at once.

"In the Latino community, there's shame around dating more than one person at a time or around anything besides 100% monogamy from the start," she says. "What I love to share is it is OK, especially in the beginning, to date more than one person at a time. You just have to be clear, you have to be open about [whether you are] 'dating right now because everything is casual,' or because 'I'm getting to know a few people' with your partners if that conversation goes there."

Keep Things Light on the First Few Dates

"You want to make sure that you're not talking about heavy things right away," Alvarez notes. "You want to make sure you're having fun. 'Is there chemistry?' 'Is there a connection?' and sometimes you don't feel everything on the first date. If you enjoyed it enough to go on a second date, that's always helpful as well."

Alvarez states that by the second date, you should know if you want to continue moving forward or not.

Fun Date Credit: Getty Images

Be Firm With Your Boundaries