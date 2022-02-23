Level Up Your Career With These 7 Apps Great for Taking Online Courses
Long ago, continuing your education meant you had to go for a Master's or Ph.D. Now, accredited certifications are literally at the touch of your fingertips. For our APPsolutely series, People Chica has gathered seven apps that'll help elevate your resume.
Udemy
From personal development to business to photography, Udemy offers a diverse platform of classes and courses to fit the needs of everyday people. Udemy notes that as of 2021, they carry over 185,000 courses in 75 languages.
Find out more here.
Coursera
Coursera has created a learning platform that focuses on offering affordable and relevant courses that both individual users and organizations alike can benefit from. They have partnered with leading universities like Caltech, Dartmouth College and Emory University, to name a few.
Courses range from Google UX design to Facebook marketing to IBM Cybersecurity. Find out more here.
LinkedIn Learning
Get access to LinkedIn's extensive library of 16,000+ expert-led courses on topics like Google Apps, QuickBooks, Adobe and more.
While it is a paid product, LinkedIn allows users to test drive the program for a month for free. Learn more here.
Domestika
Want to enhance your creative abilities with the help of some of the leading teachers in the industry? Then it's about time that you check out Domestika. From architecture to calligraphy to fashion and design, this online learning platform wants to enrich your life and brain every which way.
Per Tiny Workshops, Domestika courses are purchased individually and prices range from about $10 to $40. Find out more about Domestika here.
edX
edX wants to remind everyone of the transformative power of an education. This online program has partnered up with top schools like MIT, Harvard and University of California at Berkley to devise a curriculum that is both competitive and engaging.
Users can find courses on topics like art and culture, medicine, law, science and more, as well as bachelors and masters programs. Find out more here.
Pluralsight
Looking to pivot into the digital space? Want to deepen your knowledge of coding? Then Pluralsight is the place you need to be. Sign up for anything from IT ops to software and web development, and more.
Pluralsight offers both individual and team pricing. Find out more here.
Skillshare
Skillshare's goal is to build community within learning by grouping like-minded curious people looking to advance within the creative space. They have classes ranging from design and illustration to video and freelancing, and everything in between.
Find out more here.