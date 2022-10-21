The upcoming series will be the first-ever adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez's award-winning tale and will be transporting audiences everywhere to Macondo.

Get ready to meet seven generations of the Buendía family in Macondo as Netflix releases its first-look at the first-ever adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez's award-winning tale, One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The Colombian series produced by the author's sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo Garcia, is part of Netflix's global efforts to introduce diversity into its streaming platform, with the series being only in Spanish and featuring Colombian actors.

"One Hundred Years of Solitude is one of the masterpieces of the 20th century and has become an iconic example of Colombian literature for Latin America and the world," Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content for Latin America at Netflix, said about the production."

Adding that, "It is undeniable that Colombian culture helped establish the narrative of magical realism and, for this reason, we will dedicate the necessary time and effort to ensure that both the characters and the locations reflect the high caliber of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner's work."

Auditions for the show began in June 2022, with a two-step process that visited music and dance schools throughout Colombia, including major cities such as Monteria, Santa Marta, Bogotá and Medellín, among others.

For Garcia Marquez, it was pivotal that the series be only in Spanish as he was reluctant to sell film rights to the story for fear of how the story would be distorted.

GGM Credit: Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice," Rodrigo Garcia said in a press release earlier.