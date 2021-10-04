The highly anticipated teen dramedy has returned for its final season, but Netflix has a surprise for fans. Can you guess what it is?

On My Block has officially returned for its fourth and final season on Netflix today.

The highly anticipated teen dramedy follows a group of street-savvy friends as they go through high school in their predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles.

After two years, the show is back with a ten episodes' season that follows the adventures of childhood friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco). They've each gone their separate ways. However, things are about to change.

"When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past, and they will need to stick together to survive," the synopsis says.

Despite this being its last season, the streamer is not ready to let go of On My Block just yet. Last week, they shared they will be coming back with a spinoff series called Freeridge.

"On My Block's final season premieres in one week, and while that means we'll be saying goodbye to Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, and Jasmine 😭 we won't be leaving this incredible universe just yet," Netflix shared on Twitter. "Thrilled to announce the stories will continue in Freeridge, an On My Block spinoff!

Throughout the years, the show has been recognized for its diversity, showcasing the voices of minorities and their stories.

"Some of the greatest comments we've heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented," Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft said in a statement. "As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies."