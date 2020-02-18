The First On My Block Season 3 Teaser Is Here

After a lengthy delay, On My Block is finally returning to Netflix for a third season. The streaming service just shared the first teaser on Instagram, and it’s to die for — literally. The suspenseful video shows a white-gloved butler polishing a knife, then walking through a mansion filled with taxidermy and making his way to a pool where the show’s main characters are all sitting wearing black hoods. “Stranger … DANGER,” the caption reads.

Jessica Marie Garcia talked to People CHICA about her role in the show. Like her character, Jasmin Flores, Garcia was bullied and used humor as a shield when she was growing up. “She is such a bundle of joy and truth,” says Garcia. “She is in your face and speaks her mind. She uses humor to say the joke and not be the joke.”

“When I was a kid I had all the self-love because my mom raised me to be very confident,” she continues. “I had no doubt about myself until I start going to school and I have the one eyebrow, the sideburns, I’m chubby, and I have psoriasis. All of a sudden I became the class clown so I wasn’t made the joke.”

The larger-than-life Jasmine Flores will be back on the third season, which premieres March 11. “You’re going to see more sides of Jasmine this season,” adds the actress of Mexican and Cuban descent. “I’m so happy with her trajectory. This season is crazy — there is love, drama, there is everything!”