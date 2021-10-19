On International Day Against Breast Cancer, Early Screening Is Our Best Ally

Mammograms, at-home breast exams and regular doctor visits are some of the ways in which you can be proactive in the early detection of breast cancer.

The World Health Organization established October 19 as International Day Against Breast Cancer to raise awareness and promote women's access to effective and timely diagnosis and treatment of the world's most prevalent form of cancer.

According to WHO statistics, in 2020 alone 2.3 Million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, with 685,000 deaths worldwide. In the past five years, 7.8 million women have been diagnosed with this illness. Celebrities like Adamari López took to Instagram to mark the day; López was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2005.

"Did you do a self-check, go to the doctor? International Day Against Breast Cancer. #preventionsaveslives #cancersurvivor #cancefree #living #freeofcancer," she captioned a photo where she shows off her surgery scar in solidarity with cancer awareness efforts this month.

The WHO further states that factors such as age, overuse of alcohol, family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, obesity, tobacco use and hormone replacement therapy can increase the probability of being diagnosed. Women of all ages after puberty are can be diagnosed; however chances increase after menopause.

But there is hope for women everywhere as behavioral and lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of breast cancer. The WHO suggests prolonged breastfeeding, regular physical activity, weight control, avoidance of tobacco and alcohol and reduction of radiation exposure as measures to follow.

Breast Cancer