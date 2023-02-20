In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Latina chef shares the important lessons her grandparents taught her and what it was like being on Gordon Ramsey's Next Level Chef.

How Omi Hopper is Hoping to Keep Her Culture Alive Through Every Dish She Makes

As people move along in life, it is inevitable that they turn into someone that is a total sum of all of their parts and experiences. For many, the moments shared with family and friends can oftentimes be the most meaningful.

For Puerto Rican chef, Omi Hopper, the time she spent with her abuelos on their farm in Puerto Rico served up not only delicious meals that she'd treasure for the rest of her life but the fundamentals of how to live a life full of joy.

Hopper, who appears on season two of Gordon Ramsey's Next Level Chef, tells People Chica,

The Chica Boss also notes that her grandparents instilled one of the greatest lessons she ever learned: to live a life brimming with joy "no matter how little you may have."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Latina chef discusses how she hopes to keep her vibrant Puerto Rican culture alive with every dish she creates as well as what it was like being on Ramsey's Next Level Chef.

You were born in Puerto Rico, a country known for its diverse cuisine and culture. What does it mean for you to use your platform to highlight the richness of Puerto Rico through food?

For me, highlighting and sharing our dishes and our culture has [a] greater purpose. As a Puerto Rican, I remember coming to the U.S. at the age of 11. Terribly missing home and my family, my mom would send me back to Puerto Rico every summer to spend it with my grandmother. I would learn so much from her and remembering those precious moments caused me to develop a love for the kitchen.

The joy that it brings me, it's a palpable feeling. I didn't want to lose that, and now sharing those experiences with people who might have lost a loved one, or maybe never had a "Doña Gloria" to teach them like my grandma taught me—I want to be that bridge. Culture and traditions are meant to be shared and passed down.

You grew up spending time on your abuelo's farm in Puerto Rico. What was the biggest lesson you learned from your time there?

My grandparents taught me so much, but the lessons that stood out for me were: hard work pays off, being kind is easy, listening more, and talking less is important. And live your life with joy, no matter how little you may have.

You're on Fox's Next Level Chef, what was that journey like?

Next Level Chef was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Cooking alongside such talented chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais was a blessing that I will not soon forget. I learned so much about myself being under this type of pressure, I learned that I'm stronger than I give myself credit for. Mentally, emotionally and physically, this is very next level—pun intended. But I took so much with me, I am very grateful for the opportunity.

If someone were to ask you for a recipe they could make at home that has equal parts deliciousness and "homey," what would you suggest?

Pollo al Caldero. It's one of my easiest and favorite, as well as [the] most traditional—con un buen plato de arroz con habichuelas.

Fox's Next Level Chef is helmed by chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. What was it like being able to take in their advice?

When taking in any advice from anyone of that caliber—who are masters at their craft—you listen with intention and make sure to bottle up. I felt like when they discussed my food, it was an opportunity for me to know what to work on the next time.

You share a lot of recipes on social media. Was there one recipe in particular that surprised you in terms of levels of engagement from your followers?

Puerto Rican pasteles was hands down the one that had the most engagement and reactions. I feel that it's because it brings people back to a place and time [when] they experienced the process with a loved one. Those are my favorite types of recipes.

What advice would you give a younger Omi about the road her life would embark on?