The Mexican American singer has partnered with Buchanan's to support small businesses and local leaders within the Hispanic and Latin communities.

How Omar Apollo is Honoring and Highlighting 200 Percenters in Latino Community

Khaled from Taco Sublime Toasts to a 200% Futuro with Omar Apollo and Buchanan's Whisky

Khaled from Taco Sublime Toasts to a 200% Futuro with Omar Apollo and Buchanan's Whisky

Singer-songwriter of Mexican descent, Omar Apollo, uniquely understands the richness and duality of being a 200 percenter.

That's why the bilingual singer has teamed up with the famed whisky brand, Buchanan's, for their 200% Futuro Fund.

Over the next five years, the fund has pledged to commit $1,000,000 in grants for organizations and nonprofits to help support the Hispanic Americans and the Latino community.

Jackson Flores from DishRoulette Kitchen Toasts to a 200% Futuro with Omar Apollo and Buchanan's Whisky Credit: Suj / New Edge Cinema

Apollo says, "It's been really fun to be part of the Buchanan's 200% Futuro campaign and learn about all these different Hispanic American businesses and nonprofits who are honoring their heritage while inspiring and impacting the futures of their communities.

He continues, "As a 200%er myself, I always rep my 100% Mexican and 100% Midwest pride, so it's exciting to officially partner with Buchanan's and join them in celebrating all the other Latinos embracing their cultural duality. ¡Salud!"

Ozzy and Juan from Plant Shop Chicago Toast to a 200% Futuro with Omar Apollo and Buchanan's Whisky Credit: Suj / New Edge Cinema

This team-up between Buchanan's and Apollo sees them collaborating with a group of culture makers across the country—in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and New York—and highlighting the greatness that comes from embracing your 100% Hispanic/Latino and 100% American duality.