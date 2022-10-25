How Omar Apollo is Honoring and Highlighting 200 Percenters in Latino Community
Singer-songwriter of Mexican descent, Omar Apollo, uniquely understands the richness and duality of being a 200 percenter.
That's why the bilingual singer has teamed up with the famed whisky brand, Buchanan's, for their 200% Futuro Fund.
Over the next five years, the fund has pledged to commit $1,000,000 in grants for organizations and nonprofits to help support the Hispanic Americans and the Latino community.
Apollo says, "It's been really fun to be part of the Buchanan's 200% Futuro campaign and learn about all these different Hispanic American businesses and nonprofits who are honoring their heritage while inspiring and impacting the futures of their communities.
He continues, "As a 200%er myself, I always rep my 100% Mexican and 100% Midwest pride, so it's exciting to officially partner with Buchanan's and join them in celebrating all the other Latinos embracing their cultural duality. ¡Salud!"
This team-up between Buchanan's and Apollo sees them collaborating with a group of culture makers across the country—in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and New York—and highlighting the greatness that comes from embracing your 100% Hispanic/Latino and 100% American duality.
The campaign spotlights local plant shops, taquerias, cultural centers, barbershops, clothing stores and non-profits all of which are leading the charge as the make and create everlasting change in thief communities.