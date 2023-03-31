In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the singer-songwriter details where he finds inspiration and why he's excited about performing at March Madness' AT&T Block Party.

From the rhythms an artist incorporates in the song to the lyrics that are penned, music is poetry in motion. No one captures this philosophy or essence more than Mexican American singer Omar Apollo—whose music has captured the heart, minds, and souls of fans across the globe.

Apollo, who will be opening up for Megan Thee Stallion at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31, just wants fans to feel "inspired and motivated" when they hear his music. But he is also clear on one thing and that is how he doesn't feel the need to be understood.

"Ooh, I mean, I don't need anyone to understand. Honestly, I feel like [how I am] perceived is out of my control—to control the narrative or [have] people think of me as one thing or one way is impossible and would be like an endless road to nothing," he tells People Chica.

But, just the same, he's excited for the opportunity to get in front of an audience and bring his unique sense of Latino sazón like he will be doing at the AT&T Block Party.

In an exclusive interview for People Chica, Apollo details what it means to him to be performing at the Block Party and how he hopes his music resonates with fans in attendance (can't go? Register and live stream the concert here compliments of AT&T).

Omar Apollo Credit: Courtesy of Omar Apollo

You've established yourself as a bit of a musical shapeshifter through your work. What has the journey of finding your creative point of view been like for you?

I think when I'm on the road and when I get time alone, that's really when I really figure out where my taste is, what I like, and [where] my genuine interest lies. I think it definitely lies in the music. I'm constantly looking for new music, [and by] new music, I mean, music from the '70s [and] music from now. Whatever is inspiring. I feel like one of the luckiest things that I have is that I get really inspired and motivated very easily, so I just try to honor that.

Is there a specific era of music that really inspires you? You mentioned the '70s—we're guessing the '80s and '90s are also in there?

Eighties is amazing—the '80s is like—that's the decade really. But like [the] '70s, yeah, of course, there's a lot of stuff in the '50s that my parents put me on to. Recently, it's been a lot of like Ryuichi Sakamoto, a lot of folk artists, songwriters, singer-songwriters, [and] great vocalists.

Omar Apollo Credit: Courtesy of Omar Apollo

You are performing at the AT&T BLOCK Party in Houston for March Madness and will be opening up for Megan Thee Stallion. What has preparing for this performance been like?

Oh, I'm ready. I've been on the road for a month. I've been on my show [and am] ready to go. I'm ready to get out there and just put on a show, you know? I'm excited to be alongside all these great artists and [in] Houston—I love Texas.

So March Madness is a pretty big deal within the sports world. What does it feel like for you to be taking part in the celebration alongside AT&T and Megan Thee Stallion?

Oh, man. I mean, it's an honor to be [there]. I'm a big communal guy. I like events—I like sporting events. I like going to the games. And I think the community [aspect] and seeing the energy of people and people coming together is very inspiring to watch. And just to be a part of it and to know that [it's] happening while I'm there. It's just it's going to help me for sure.

How do you hope that your unique musical sazón and performance will resonate with fans at the event?

Wooow, musical sazón! It always resonates! Anything with a little sazón always resonates! I'm excited. In Texas, I know all the Latinos are outside. So it's going to be really, really fun. I always get a lot of love when I go to Texas. Yeah, I think it's going to be great.

Omar Apollo Credit: Courtesy of Omar Apollo

What do you hope that people understand about the man behind the mic?

Ooh, I mean, I don't need anyone to understand. Honestly, I feel like [how I am] perceived is out of my control—to control the narrative or [have] people think of me as one thing or one way is impossible and would be like an endless road to nothing. So, I just make sure the relationships I keep with my family and with my friends are the ones that I'm working on.