Olivia Rodrigo Feels "Surreal And Wonderful" After Being Named Time's Entertainer of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo's star continues to shine brighter than ever. After turning heartbreak into music, the Filipino American singer was named Time's Entertainer of the Year.

The 18-year-old rising star released her breakthrough album Sour in 2021 with hits like "Driver's License" and "Deja Vu."

Lucy Feldman, who interviewed Rodrigo, wrote, "Her songs have hit with audiences of all ages, in large part because she renders adolescence so viscerally: she's resentful, seething, crushed, itching to just grow up already."

Feldman continues, "People write stories about her that she can't control. Songwriting is a way of reclaiming her power. And listening to Rodrigo's music can be a way for her audience to reclaim theirs."

Rodrigo's fame skyrocketed when her debut single "Drivers License" which took the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for eight weeks—making her the youngest solo artist to ever debut at that ranking.

The song also became Spotify's most globally streamed song of 2021, while her album Sour ranked as Spotify's most popular release by a female artist within its first week.

"I think there's something really special about a song that's just so devastating you walk out of the song feeling a sense of relief or feel like it struck a chord that's deep inside of you," the seven-time Grammy award-nominee said in Time's promo video. "I think one of the most devastating feelings we can feel as a human being is the loss of someone you love very deeply."

She continued, "This year has been absolutely insane and surreal and wonderful in every aspect. It's such a huge honor to be Time's Entertainer of the Year. To be recognized in this way is just a real privilege. I'm very lucky."