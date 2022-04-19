The three-time Grammy Award winner has signed a long-term contract with the beauty and skin care brand.

Olivia Rodrigo is putting down her driver's license and picking up a boy brow.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter announced her new partnership with it-girl beauty brand, Glossier, in an exclusive "first-of-its-kind" collaboration.

The star, who took home three Grammy Awards during the 2022 live telecast, will further her pop royalty status by bringing her unique voice and perspective to the skin care and makeup brand's latest initiatives.

Per a statement released by Glossier, the "Happier" vocalist kick's off her collaboration with the brand with on a campaign that embodies the motto "You Look Good," featuring some of Rodrigo's favorite items including an eyebrow pomade, eyeliner and lip gloss.

"If I could send a note to the Glossier community, I'd say, you look good exactly as you are," Rodrigo said in a statement.

She also shared news of her partnership in an Instagram post, "I'm so excited to announce i'm partnering with [Glossier]!!!! 💘💄💋🫀💞🌷#YouLookGood."

The long-term partnership will also include the star's collaboration on content, events and creative campaigns.

"As one of the most prolific voices of her generation, and one of the fastest rising musical talents in history, Olivia has connected millions of people through her music while encouraging them to celebrate their innate beauty and confidence," the beauty brand said in a statement.

Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Photo Courtesy of Glossier

"We see many parallels between Glossier's come-as-you-are ethos, Olivia's candor, relatability, and the tell-it-like-it-is nature of her songwriting. Olivia, like Glossier, believes in looking and feeling good while finding joy in taking care of yourself," the brand affirmed.

According to FastCompany, Glossier's Chief Marketing Officer, Ali Weiss, said a lot of thought went into who could carry Glossier's brand in the best way possible for their first celebrity partnership.

"The idea behind it is to really celebrate one of our founding beliefs, which is the sentiment of when you feel good, you look good, and when you look good, you feel good," Weiss said.