Olivia Newton-John Dies of Breast Cancer at 73

The Grease icon passed away at her ranch in Southern California on August 8.

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 from metastatic breast cancer, her family was with her at the time of her passing, a statement affirms.

The singer-songwriter, actress and four-time Grammy award winner passed away in her home in California on August 8.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling announced on her social media accounts on Monday.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John announced she was battling breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum in May 2017. She received medical care at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

At the time, Easterling shared his confidence about beating the disease with PEOPLE.

Olivia Newton John Credit: Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"We both have the same unshakable belief that she's going to have a wonderful success story," her he said. "We're not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around."

In January 2020, the Grease star stated she was "winning over it well" at G'Day USA in Beverly Hills, California. In 2021, as she prepared for her daughter's wedding, she expressed her gratitude for battling cancer as long as she had.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," she told PEOPLE. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."

Grease Credit: Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, United Kingdom and moved to Australia when she was 5-years-old. She rose to fame with her first Grammy for best female country vocal performance for Let Me Be There in 1973.

Then, in 1978 her acting career was catapulted with her role of Sandy in Grease opposite John Travolta for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.