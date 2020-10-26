Cardi B's Husband, Offset, Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally

On Saturday, Offset was detained and released by Beverly Hills Police after driving through a rally happening in support of Donald Trump. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that Cardi B's 20-year-old cousin Marcelo Almanzar, who was with Offset in the car, was arrested on two charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set for $35,000.

"There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested," the BHPD's statement read. "Those reports are inaccurate." According to the police, a bystander claimed that Almanzar "pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him," but that person did not press charges.

Offset was detained while he recorded the encounter with law enforcement on Instagram Live. The video shows him arguing with several police officers and being pulled out of his car after refusing to exit on his own. During the video, an officer asks the Migos rapper why he won't exit the vehicle, to which he replies, "Because you've got guns out."

"That's my choice," the officer says in the clip. "I'm not going to move my hands from the steering wheel," Offset replies. Another set of officers then ask the rapper to leave the vehicle.

"Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters," a representative for Offset said in a statement to People. "He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes."