L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez Takes Leave of Absence After Leaked Audio of Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has announced she will be taking a "leave of absence" two days after an audio of her making racist remarks in October 2021 was leaked.

According to the Los Angeles Times, both Martinez and President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera, both resigned their positions on Monday.

"This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making," Martinez said in a statement. "At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders."

Despite her resignation, Martinez will retain her City Council office alongside other members who were included in the audio including Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.

The leaked audio revealed conversations among some of the top political players in the city, leaving constituents in an uproar that has led to cries for the resignation of all of those involved in the audio from Democratic leaders and President Joe Biden himself.

In the tape fragments released by the Los Angeles Times, Martinez and other Latino leaders spoke freely on how a white councilmember handled his son as an "accessory," while saying Councilman Mike Bonin's son "Parece changuito," meaning, "Looks like a monkey." She also called Bonin a "little bi**h".

"He brings his little negrito (black child) like on the side. He brings him, right?" she says on the tape while describing how Bonin brought his son to the Martin Luther King parade. "For MLK, for the parade that Herb used to organize and we the council who wanted to join Herb on the float because he used to do a whole float to be nice...it's like the oddest thing, it's like black and brown on this float. And then this white guy with this little black kid who's misbehaved....parece changuito."

She continued, "They're raising him like a little white kid which I was like, this kid needs a beat down, like let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."

On October 11, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden believes all members heard in the audio should be held accountable for their actions and resign.

"My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles," Bonin said while addressing L.A. City Council protesters. "As an Angelino, like most Angelinos I am reeling from the revelations that these people said, trusted servants who voiced hate and vile. Public officials are supposed to call us to our highest selves and these people stabbed us and cut the spirit of Los Angeles. Before anything else in the world, I'm a dad who loves his son in ways that words cannot capture."