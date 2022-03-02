Exclusive: How Nurx Championed Equitable Birth Control Access for Women During the Pandemic

For women across the United States, getting access to birth control has become easier than ever before.

Thanks to the rise of Telehealth services such as Nurx, which provides specialized and personalized healthcare by connecting with individuals online, barriers such as demographic, finances, location, stigma, birth control and pharmacy deserts are looking at an expiration date.

When the COVID-19 pandemic added to the limitations faced by women to access birth control, Nurx was able to reach women all over the U.S. and deliver safe, affordable care with the guidance of their healthcare experts.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Chief Medical Officer at Nurx, Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD, Ph.D., shared the importance of championing equity and accessibility in healthcare, the gaps filled by Telehealth services—which in the case of Nurx includes prescription skincare, migraine treatment, PrEP, herpes medicine, at home tests for STIs, HPV and COVID-19—and how the future of contraceptives is changing.

For Endometriosis Awareness Month, People Chica is looking to highlight topics that shine a light on the need for period health equity and accessibility.

Nurx has been revolutionary since its inception, when women could get a prescription for birth control online. How has it evolved over the pandemic?

When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, we saw an immediate surge in demand for birth control and all of our services. We always knew that Nurx and Telehealth generally were essential for people who struggled to access birth control because of geographic, financial or other barriers. But suddenly, during the pandemic, Telehealth became essential for everybody. While before sitting in a doctor's waiting room or waiting in line at a pharmacy were inconvenient, during those pre-vaccine days of the pandemic, they were potentially life-threatening.

We heard from our patients that they needed even more services from us, and in September 2020 we launched migraine treatment. Then last year we launched prescription skin care for acne, rosacea and anti-aging. Both migraines and skin issues often have a strong hormonal component, and since our medical team are already experts in hormones and hormonal conditions, it was a natural evolution.

How do you think technology is helping women live more equitable lives and take control of their health?

The potential for technology to close equity gaps and help women take control of their health is huge! Too many women have faced barriers to accessing healthcare, including impediments of cost, convenience, geography and stigma.

Copays and medication costs can be expensive even for women with insurance, and out-of-pockets costs are often downright unaffordable for many women without insurance. Aside from the direct costs, there are financial impacts of taking time away from work for a doctor appointment, and paying for transportation or parking.

Many women also face barriers of convenience. The average wait time for a doctor's appointment was about 24 days before the pandemic, which is a long time to wait for such essential healthcare. When you factor in transportation and waiting room time, the average doctor appointment takes two hours. This may be simply too long for women who don't have paid time away from work or have childcare needs

When it comes to birth control specifically, and birth control is essential healthcare, more than 19 million women in need in the U.S. live in contraceptive deserts, and around 1.5 million live in a county without a single health center offering the full range of methods. Many contraceptive deserts are in Southern states like Texas and Alabama, and 40% of Nurx patients live in the South, so we hope that by creating access to healthcare from anywhere is helping people who need it most.

While many contraceptive deserts are in rural areas, urban areas face barriers as well, such as pharmacy deserts. One study found that nearly 1 million people in underserved neighborhoods in Chicago don't have convenient access to a pharmacy. And since the pandemic some pharmacies have had limited hours, and lines have been especially long in some cases when pharmacy workers are out due to Covid.

Shame and stigma can be barriers, too. If you live in a small town, the doctor or pharmacist could be somebody you know from school or church. And we hear from some Nurx patients that in the past, doctors have shamed them or questioned their need for birth control, which is something nobody should experience when seeking care.

What is happening with Nurx in North Carolina, and how is this changing the way women there will be able to take access their reproductive care?

My understanding is that the new North Carolina law will allow pharmacists to dispense hormonal birth control, which is already the law in about 24 states. Any law that expands safe access to contraception is wonderful. However, getting birth control through a pharmacist isn't for everyone. Not everybody is comfortable asking a pharmacist they don't know for birth control, and in small towns, people might not be comfortable if they do know the pharmacist from church or the community. So, this path of access is great, but we know that many women prefer to get birth control through Nurx because they can request it any time, at their convenience and because our medical team has prescribed birth control to more than 1 million people—they're truly experts.

What's the process like for someone who has never used birth control before and wants to try Nurx?

You simply go to Nurx.com or download the Nurx app and share information about your health history and birth control preferences. There's no need for an appointment or even a phone call, you can do it day or night. Once you submit and pay $15 for your medical consultation, a medical provider licensed in your state will review your health information and message you with any follow-up questions within a few days. Then, assuming you don't have any health issues that make it unsafe for us to prescribe, the medical provider writes your birth control prescription from 50+ formulas, based on what's right for your body and any preferences you indicated. Next, the Nurx pharmacy will fill it and deliver it to your door for a year. We bill insurance for your medication, and if you don't have insurance, out-of-pocket prices start at $15/month for popular birth control pills. Shipping is always free.

Aside from reproductive care, Nurx also offers STD/STI testing and screening. What effect have you seen regarding women's openness to testing?

Many women know they should get tested, but they can be too scared or embarrassed to ask their doctors, and unfortunately doctors don't always suggest it. Everybody who is sexually active should be tested annually if they aren't totally sure of their partners' status. So the home STI testing that Nurx offers is a wonderful option! We'll send you a kit, you collect your samples at home—just a few swabs or urine collection and a finger-prick blood sample. Then you return the samples to our partner lab in a prepaid envelope and our medical team gets in touch with the results in about a week. If you test positive for anything, we're here for you! With some STIs like chlamydia and trichomoniasis, we can prescribe treatment directly, and for others we'll refer you to in-person care, but we'll be available to answer all your questions and address any concerns.

The medical providers that work with our STI testing patients say that patients are much more open and honest with Nurx than they are at in-person care settings. The privacy of Telehealth allows patients to really share their sexual histories and questions without shame, because it's all done via secure messaging—nothing face-to-face. The medical team that handles our STI testing and treatment are very experienced and compassionate, so there's no stigma at all.