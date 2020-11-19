Maluma, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, and More to Perform in Nurse Heroes Live! Virtual Concert

Miss concerts? Then this Thanksgiving, tune in to Nurse Heroes Live!,a virtual extravaganza featuring Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Maluma, and many other artists. The nonprofit organization Hispanic Star is joining forces with the Nurse Heroes foundation to honor essential workers and thank them for their lifesaving work.

The show will raise funds for various programs, including scholarships for nurses and their children. "We are delighted to be partners of this amazing initiative celebrating nurses that are taking care of us, particularly in these difficult times," said Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of Hispanic Star.

Produced by Grammy winner Emilio Estefan and Times Square Live Media, the special will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and feature the Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Josh Groban, Carole King, the Wailers, and Stevie Wonder, with special appearances by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez, comedian Billy Crystal, and TV host Oprah Winfrey.

"This concert is important because we are not only going to be able to help nurses and their children, but it is also a unifying effort where Mexicans, Venezuelans, Cubans, Brazilians, everybody is getting together to celebrate our Nurse Heroes," Emilio Estefan said in a press release.

The Nurse Heroes Foundation reports that Hispanic nurses represent 18 percent of total nurses in the U.S., and that one in three medical assistants and one in five healthcare support professionals are Hispanic. Despite burnout (41 percent of all nurses reported feelings of burnout) and being underpaid (Latina nurses earn only 70 percent of what white male nurses earn), they won't give up — 50 percent of nurses who reported feeling burned out also said that they had no plans to leave their jobs.