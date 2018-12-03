The Internet Loves North West’s “Taki Taki” Tribute to Selena Gomez

It’s been just over two months since the release of DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” video featuring Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gomez. The song is an international fave: It’s still holding on to the No. 2 spot on the Global YouTube Music Videos charts, where it spent several weeks at No. 1.

Over the weekend, North West, the charismatic daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who already holds “fashion icon” status, embraced the “Taki Taki” style seen in the video, wearing a mini replica of Selena Gomez’s lime green co-ord set for brother Saint West and cousin Reign Disick’s joint jungle-themed birthday party (in December Saint will turn 3 and Reign 4).

North West is the dopest 5 year old ever. pic.twitter.com/RNfjVCMGqo — KIM WEST SOURCE (@kimwestsource_) December 1, 2018

The sassy 5-year-old added her own twist, incorporating red lip-shaped sunglasses — because “aesthetics” of course — and completing the look with her own holographic scrunchie of the same fabric. The set was created by the mastermind behind the original Gomez piece, Copenhagen-based designer Saks Potts. Thanks to Kim’s Instagram story, the world got a glimpse of the party, including the animal-shaped treats and lush Tarzan-inspired decor throughout her home. Kim posted the photo of North channeling Selena Gomez, posing effortlessly for the camera. (We might need to get posing cues from the mini Kim for our Instagram posts.)

In the video, Gomez is dancing in a tropical setting surrounded by plants. Indeed, the tribute outfit is totally on-theme.

The internet loved North’s set, with many fans creating memes and posts instantly.

North West is the dopest 5 year old ever. pic.twitter.com/RNfjVCMGqo — KIM WEST SOURCE (@kimwestsource_) December 1, 2018

My goal for 2019 is to be as cool as North West pic.twitter.com/QuY1H0tMuY — haley yelinek (@haleyyelinek15) December 1, 2018

North West dressed as Selena Gomez on the Taki Taki music video!

And you all say Selena Gomez has no impact lol even new generations STANpic.twitter.com/BgV2xknDwm — O S C A R🌋 (@HOSelegend) December 1, 2018