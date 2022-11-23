These three non-alcoholic alternatives are the perfect pairing to your Thanksgiving day favorites.

Enjoy the Buzz Without the Booze With These Three Thanksgiving Pairings from De Soi

Finding the perfect non-alcoholic alternative to serve during Thanksgiving dinner can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be anymore.

De Soi, a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs co-founded by Katy Perry and award-winning master distiller Morgan McLachlan, is an elegant replacement filled with feel-good adaptogens like reishi mushroom and ashwagandha to help you de-stress without the hangover.

This Thanksgiving, McLachlan has shared three of their perfect pairings that will have you feeling grateful all night long.

DeSoi Credit: Photo by Jennelle-Fong

For Salads and Starters - Golden Hour

Made with maca and L-theanine derived from green tea, botanicals known to spur creativity, Golden Hour is bright and fun. Every sunny sip has notes of lemongrass, warm citrus and leafy herbs to give you a bite full of zest.

"Think of Golden Hour the same way you would a crisp white wine," McLachlan says. "Its herbaceous, citrus-forward flavor profile makes it the perfect way to start a meal, pairing well with flaky biscuits, bright salads, chips with creme fraiche and caviar, and other simple starters."

For Turkey and Potatoes - Champignon Dreams

Say hello to dreamy with the combination of reishi mushroom and passion flower found in Champignon Dreams. The apéritif has notes of bitter grapefruit, strawberries and earthy tones for a stronger flavor.

DeSoi Credit: Photo by Jennelle-Fong

"Champignon Dreams is a bittersweet sparkling apéritif with juicy stone fruit notes and a subtle umami profile," McLachlan added. "Its bold flavors stand up well to the main event, pairing perfectly with gravy-blanketed mashed potatoes, tart cranberry sauce, and the star of the show: a Thanksgiving turkey."

For Pie and Dessert - Purple Lune

Tart cherry, ashwagandha and botanicals blend together for a rich and delicate elixir. This complex blend has vanilla oak, rose petals and blackberry nectar that will help you bring your body into balance as you get ready for dessert.

DeSoi Credit: Courtesy of DeSoi

"A rich, delicate apéritif with notes of vanilla oak and blackberry nectar, Purple Lune pairs nicely with a killer dessert spread," McLachlan shares. "Pecan pie, pumpkin pie, even a classic sweet potato casserole all work well with its bittersweet, berry-forward flavor profile."