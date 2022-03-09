In an exclusive interview with People Chica, NOIRANCA's Brand Manager Rono Zhang discusses how the brand's new campaign hopes to redefine perceptions of beauty by highlighting the importance of body positivity and sustainability.

In a world dominated by beauty standards that adheres to skinny models—NOIRANCA is challenging that notion by changing the fashion game.

The luxury handbag brand stands out for its unique designs, commitment to sustainability and positive consumption.

Now, with their Censored Bodies campaign, they are building a foundation based on these philosophies and developing something that embraces all body shapes and highlights the beauty of bigger, curvier bodies as part of a unique collection inspired by diverse women throughout history.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, NOIRANCA's Brand Manager Rono Zhang discusses how the brand's new campaign hopes to redefine perceptions of beauty, what it means to be a positive consumption brand and how NOIRANCA hopes to tell women's stories through their unique designs.

The Censored Bodies campaign is breaking away with traditional beauty standards and making space for bigger bodies. What was the inspiration behind designing body-positive bags?

As a brand that utilizes the vocabulary of diversity, inclusivity and multifaceted beauty, we acknowledge the importance of genuinely providing a strong voice for women of all body types. Censored Bodies is therefore an artistic expression of our vision, allowing plus-size beauty to shine through typical beauty standards in a landscape dominated by slender bodies. Juxtaposing our plus-size model with newspapers and magazines infused with images of svelte bodies, the campaign explores the beauty of a bigger, curvier body in the face of the media/societal craze and obsession with skinny models.

Our vision and belief in body positivity also permeates our bag designs, highlighting curves and unique shapes that echo our natural bodies. We have bags in many hues, in both brown and dusty rose, light and dark, bold and soft colorways; it all goes back to the interaction between daily accessories and our natural bodies. With our collections, we hope that women of all body shapes will be encouraged and empowered to embrace every aspect of themselves.

Each bag from this collection has a unique shape and they hold different female names. Do they represent anything in particular?

Each bag is inspired by an iconic woman of the past or present—the likes of [French singer-songwriter and painter] Amanda Lear, [American visual artist] Alice Neel and [Jamaican model, singer and actress] Grace Jones. Their different and unique stories are empowering to hear, and we'd like to visualize and extend such feminine experience onto handbag designs. That's why our handbags are taking unique, fresh, never-before-seen forms, for each woman's story is different.

One of our favorite bags, ALICE, for example, is inspired by Alice Neel's finesse in seeing the world and people differently. The bag therefore resembles the shape of an eye. Our bags go much further than just offering chic and glamorous moments. They act as a vessel containing all these different stories and experiences of womanhood—and the NOIRANCA women continue writing their own stories with our bags.

Scrolling through social media, one comes across promotions that include the perception of "perfect" and "in-shape" bodies—something that has affected how people view themselves. How do you think we can transform these beauty standards and open the gates for everyone to be/feel represented?

With Censored Bodies, and actually as is the case with more of our upcoming campaigns, we hope that by showcasing the different layers of beauty, our audience is able to see "beauty" otherwise, this "other" beauty that was ignored in the past, or could not be eloquently defined. Beauty comes from within, and it all stems from confidence, self-love and empowerment. As our plus size model Lezlie says, "Body positivity means to me much more than I ever expected, it's all about accepting your inner self and the liberating truth that we are not as 'perfect' as what we see in mainstream media platforms." Through the interview [we conducted on the NOIRANCA website] with [our model] Lezlie, people get to see a different form of beauty. It's not much, but most definitely it is a confident step closer to a more inclusive future.

This is what NOIRANCA embodies. More than a brand, we strive to be a platform for women of different body types, colors, ages and cultural backgrounds. Our goal is building a strong, diverse female community. We are continuously, consciously trying to address timely issues, abolish previously accepted, suffocating beauty standards and go against the "normal" expectation of what constitutes beauty. Our Journal page is all about provoking thoughts and stimulating discussion with #HerDifferentStory.

What does being a positive consumption brand mean?

It means leading a different take on the balance between our ecological footprint and environmental conservation. We started with a different vision in making vegan leather bags with full-on sustainability, transparency and traceability practices. In making our bags, no animal product is used; we instead opt for our PETA-Approved Vegan Leather with 58% recycled elements. No animals are harmed, ever.

Historically, the fashion industry has relied heavily on leather, fabrics, packaging and production, which all use huge amounts of water, chemicals and resources. Most people rarely ever get to see the endless circle of animal cruelty, environmental destruction and waste. Being transparent and traceable was just one of our initiatives when we started the brand. Consumers deserve to know more to be able to act more on how we can all make a change to the planet collectively.

Being a positive consumption brand also means better quality and longevity for the products. Having our collection handcrafted by a family atelier that values precision craftsmanship and devotes extreme attention to detail for each and every bag, means our bags are of extraordinary quality and will last. Plus, embodying timeless designs, our bags are bound to stand the test of time, so that consumers could buy [fewer] bags.

What were some of your greatest influences when you decided to start this brand?

Different stories from all women, for sure. The wide spectrum of women and their unique experience—their ups and downs, trials, challenges, tribulations, accomplishments and successes—truly inspired us to amplify their voices while creating our handbags. Not only are we paying tribute to the female experience with our designs, but we're also collecting stories from all women, and we are sharing these stories with the world. Case in point, in [the] Censored Bodies initiative, our plus-size model's extremely personal, moving story has such exquisite depth and meaning…[it] enlightens and liberates.

If NOIRANCA could give advice to young women, what would it be?