Nino Augustine's New Song "Blaze" Is an Homage to His Panamanian Culture

On Friday, Nino Augustine released his new single "Blaze," which pays homage to his Panamanian culture. The song was co-produced by Nino with Atlanta-based producer Smoov Sinatra and Trinidadian producer Jott It Down.

The Panamanian rapper also released the "Blaze" video, which was shot in Atlanta by Isaiah Jones. The clip captures a romantic night filled with roses, wine, and lingerie, and stars dancer, choreographer, and model Mariah Murray.

Augustine's new single is a bilingual homage to his upbringing and was influenced by Panamanian artists like Danger Man, Aldo Ranks, Toby King, and Kafu Banton, as well as Jamaican stars like Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Super Cat.

"I grew up listening to not just reggae en Español but also Jamaican reggae, and music from Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago," he told People CHICA in a previous interview. "We are close to Colombia, so my grandfather loved vallenato."

The new single is a follow-up to his songs "Pa’ que Bailen" and "Miéntete," the latter of which was released around Valentine's Day. The "Miéntete" video was directed and produced by Nilo Tabrizy and Mae Ryan, and was shot in Brooklyn.

This isn't the first time the Panamanian artist has referenced his upbringing in his music. Born in the barrio of San Miguelito in Panama, Nino moved to the United States when he was eight years old, and he uses his own music to pay tribute to his Panamanian heroes. "There are many artists from Panama that were staples in this movement. I think they haven't received the respect that they deserve," he told CHICA last year. "Let's give flowers to those who earned it and planted seeds for the culture."