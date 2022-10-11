When you are blessed with abundance, you want to see the world around you flourish. Growing up, Neisha Butler came from a home with two parents and a family who were devoted to her growth as a woman and human. This supportive environment afforded her the confidence to achieve her dreams—first as a successful WNBA star then as an entrepreneur with her very own STEM camp, S.T.E.A.M Champs.

S.T.E.A.M Champs, a Brooklyn-based program (which first started off in the South Bronx) that teaches science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, was created by the Afro-Latina software engineer as a way to teach children one fundamental thing: anything is possible. After all is said and done, her biggest reward has been when the kids she teaches feel like their possibilities are endless.

Butler tells People Chica, "I don't think they understand how they made me feel. That feeling has beaten the records [I've reached] or me scoring 40-50 points against an opponent. I don't know why, but that is something that I feel like can exponentially get bigger. That was one of the poorest areas in the Bronx [and] I instilled into a young girl, young boy, young Black, young Hispanic kid that they now have the belief in themselves to actually change the trajectory of their life. "

In an exclusive interview for Hispanic Heritage Month, People Chica is highlighting this Chica Boss under our Women of Change series due to her tireless work to bring the sciences and arts to children everywhere.

It's been well documented that among minority communities, access to STEM programs is very difficult to come by and very difficult to find. S.T.E.A.M Champs is hoping to kind of mediate that by offering STEM opportunities to the kids in these neighborhoods. What is your greatest hope for S.T.E.A.M Champs moving forward?

Yes—so that's the reason why our first flagship stores are in Downtown Brooklyn and [why] we continue to go after the urban and inner cities. [It] is because our children especially need [those] foundational STEM skills. I grew up in New York City, I had two parents at work and oftentimes I had to be able to go back and forth [to places by myself]. You know, New York City kids grow fast. You have to be able to do [things] yourself.

So, this has been a problem because educational centers like [mine] normally are in affluent areas. My hope is that in the next three to five years this is beyond my reach. [To have] this is all over the country, hopefully, even in Puerto Rico, D.R., Aruba—all of the countries that we have living in America [that] have the diaspora.

My hope is to make it cool, [and] you know, educate the parents as well so they understand what I'm pitching and what this is all about. And get more of us [to have] STEM careers, which we all know is six figures and above. That automatically breaks generational poverty just in one generation, and this is my hope and this is my focus.

Usually, with STEM programs, you don't typically see art being thrown into the mix. What was your inspiration for that and why did you feel that art was something that was just as necessary as science, technology, engineering and math?

Well, oftentimes, just like in science [and] technology, we're consumers of technology and not creators. And I found that with art, oftentimes we're definitely the creators, that we're definitely the foundation—we thrive on culture.

We set culture, especially American culture, but oftentimes we're not compensated for it. I think one of the reasons why we may not be compensated for it [is] because we don't know the skills in order how to monetize stuff. We don't know how to bring [technological] skills into our neighborhoods and monetize [them] among ourselves.

I thought it would be a disservice to the community [to not have it], but also my goal is to reach these kids and to keep them interested. I think if I would have gone there and just [had] the STEM focus, when a lot of times these kids—if you can't see it, how can you dream it?

They might not have an engineer or a doctor in the family, but probably have they probably love to sing. They probably love to draw. All of our houses have the Afrobeat, you know. So how do we make that and digitize that and mesh those two together? I thought it was a necessity for me to do that in order for me to be effective.

You've enjoyed a successful career in basketball. What have been some transferable skills that you've been able to use from that career and pumped into S.T.E.A.M Champs?

So, I love the way you phrased that because that's exactly what I think our communities need to use sports as. Sports is not a career choice, but it provides a foundation of transferable and highly sought-after skills, especially for employers, that we can use in life, but also in a professional career. Basketball is my love, [it] is my first passion, but it taught me discipline. When my dad used to get me up at 5 am, I didn't want to do that [laughs] at 11, ten years old. But it was something that I had to do in order to prepare and I saw the fruits of my labor.

So that right there taught me discipline. We didn't win every game as is life—we know that we have ebbs and flows in life. How do you really get up from a challenge? You know, when you sprain your ankle; when you break your ankle; when you have surgery and you lose a game; when you lose a championship. How do you go back and practice to get better the next day? This is all strategic planning. This is all thinking. This is all mental discipline.

As a young kid, I was often voted captain of my team [and] that provided the necessary leadership skills that I [now] have to go out on my own. Like being an Afro-Latina in any area, especially STEM—there's not many of us, right? There's not many of us that can relate. But my confidence from basketball was instilled in me young and it started in my household [and] enabled me to honestly not care, to honestly say, "You know what, this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to do it right. I'm going to put in the work. I'm going to be a leader. I know that this takes a village. I'll get my team players in order and I'm going to accomplish my goal."

Basketball is still a driving force in my life that helps me deal with life and also my professional career.

You're bicultural and have heritage from both Aruba and from Puerto Rico. How have both of your cultures influenced your work ethic? How do you infuse your culture into the kind of work you do every day?

Well, it's interesting because I feel like New York is an interesting place. Oftentimes in New York, for a while [before] Afro-Latina [became] a thing, you were Black or White. Now, you know, and different generations have different feelings on this—I was brought up by a Black father who is closer to 70, [and] he has this feeling. My mom, who is from the Caribbean, she's 15+ amount of years younger than him.

So coming up in both of those spaces, I realized that culture and identity [are] something that because of our skin color, how we walk [and] talk—everything—as soon as we walk in, that's what you're judged on. I'm also realizing that that's something that gives you color, that gives you flavor, that gives you style, that gives you your brilliance.

In my household, my parents really monitored everything that I was able to pick up as a young kid. So a lot of the things that some of my contemporaries faced with insecurities and stuff, I just didn't. But as I get older, I'm so proud of that. And I definitely want to instill that to these younger kids because I recognize that they might not have grown [up in a] household [like mine].

Now that social media is so abundant and so easy, they often have different representations of what that culture is. And I get to snap that up—I'm fighting against all the negativity, all the flash, and the flavor and the glamor with these kids [to] get their attention. And I recognize that. And so it's a struggle because: A) I'm not going to be anything that I'm not; B) I also recognize that STEM [and] STEAM is sexy.

Come on! A six-figure job, owning my own STEM center and possibly influencing the world and having my brand around the world. I mean, it is sexy, guys! And I wear this proudly on me, most important, because I am, in fact proud. But also I want to make the other little girls that look just like me darker, lighter, bigger, smaller, whatever—all recognize that this is not a burden. It's my brilliance. And that is something that permeates in my work.

Because anywhere I go, I step in [and] I'm a Black woman. Anywhere I move into I have this beat that is in the rhythm of my heart, you know what I'm saying? And I'm not ashamed. I'm not going to downplay that. I'm not going to pass I'm not going to do anything other than shine brightly. But I just think that me being proud of who I am, enables other kids to be proud of who they are in whatever field [or] awkwardness [they experience].

You know, I'm not supposed to be a software engineer. I get it all the time. They walk into my studio, and I give them my card [and they're] like, "Oh, you're the owner." [Laughs] And they're so subtle with the "Oh." I don't mind, but I see people try to be so subtle, but they're not, and I love it. And I just feel like in five to ten years [or] 20 years, I hope that if somebody else walks into this S.T.E.A.M Champs and they're a little darker, a little bit whatever, [it's more normalized and] they're like, "Hi, you're the owner, okay, great." So I think I wear my culture on my sleeve proudly.

The life of an entrepreneur has peaks, valleys and some dips. What has been the biggest challenge you've faced? What has been your greatest success?

One of the biggest challenges, [with] all transparency, [was] that I was nervous. My mom passed away a couple of years ago and [it] was me and my dad. You know, [having gone] to private schools, I have mentors [and] I have friends who are wealthy and they're like, "Why don't you just do this in Riverdale?" And I'm like, it will work and it's already been proven to work, you know? But we could get in the inner city. It was my dad who told me to go to South Bronx, [to] his first community center where he grew up, to do this. Then I was like, "I don't know, is there a reason why our centers are not here?"

I'm confident because I have failed and I have risen up. I have [been] challenged, I've tripped up and I've got better. But it's hard sometimes. It was only him believing in it. I'm like, "Oh, I don't know if this is going to work." He's like, "Dude, keep going. You got it. You're almost there."

And the biggest accomplishment I had was our grand opening because I was nervous and I didn't know [if] one person [would show up]—it was going to be [just] me, my dad and my grandmother [laughs]. I was just like, "I hope you guys come." I was really nervous [but] we had a lot of kids, my friends, my family, the community came out—I really did need that. I have to say I really did. Because you never know in your journey in life, God has a humorous side. The grand opening might not have been a success and I still would have been a success, you know?

The work that I [put in] to get to bring a STEM/STEAM center [to] the heart of Brooklyn and right around the street from Fort Greene, right where I used to grow up, was scary, you know? But the accomplishment was that it went really, really, really well, and the people, the community and press has gotten behind me. I'm so grateful for that.

And the main important thing that I can say that has been the success is when I see kids love the camp and their parents are like, "Can they come back next week?" Or it is as simple as a parent walking in on our off hours when I was there working and saying, "Hey, I'm really glad you're here."

You've grown up very close to your family and to your parents. What has been the best advice you've gotten from either your mom, dad or grandmother (who was at your opening)?

Yeah, she was the opening! They all have different vibes. My dad is an old-school Black man and the one thing he said [was to] know yourself. And I'm like, "What do you mean? What is that? This is too simple. Give me some knowledge." He said, "No Niesh when you know yourself, you know what you're going to put up with. You know what to work hard for, and what you're absolutely not going to stand."

At first my dad—and you know parents especially from the Caribbean are like, "You need to get a job and a real job." And that was his word for a while. Now as an adult, I understand that they just want security for [their] child. With that said, my dad is my number one supporter. I couldn't do this without him. He as a parent, which I hope to have when I'm a parent, without his experience in my realm or knowledge, he's still able to support me. I think a lot of times parents shy away from that because they feel insecure or they feel they don't know or they feel they might not have the skills or whatever. Then they would mute the kid's interests or mute the kid's curiosity because it's not something that they know. My dad was never like that. And I credit that to him because it enabled me to grow.

On the flip side, my mom started a business herself. My mom was always searching. She was 70 and she'd still be in school for something. My mom is one of those people that always wanted to learn. She had me as a teenage pregnancy and she was determined for me not to be a statistic, for her to have a house, a home, to have a career. She was an RN. So, I had the solid "work hard" from my dad and then I had the "go for it, I'm going to try everything and anything, no matter if you fail" from my mom. And when you have those two powerful forces, I always say I can't go wrong.

My grandmother came in her wheelchair to my grand opening. What more can I ask? My family rewards hard work. Whatever they can do—financial support, spiritual support and mental support. To be honest, just her being there was something because losing my mom [left] a big hole and that will never be filled. But the simple fact that people try is something that I appreciate with all my love. So, my family is extremely significant to my success.

Looking back on the journey of your career from where you were when you first started with basketball to where you are now, what is one thing you are proudest about of yourself?

Off the cuff, I think that I have done a lot of stuff for myself. I've had some records in New York City. I've been on a movie set. I've been the first that did this, the first of that. And that's really great. Honestly, it's been great for me, but mainly to make my parents proud. But for me, I have to say, I started a program in the [neighborhood] that my dad grew up [in] and I asked the kids in the beginning what college they wanted to go to and what they wanted to be.

All these kids were Black and Brown kids, and some said, "I don't know what colleges [I want to go to]." Some said, "I want to be a policeman," and there's no issues about what they want to be. But at the end of my program, I got all of them to want to go to college—most of them to Georgia Tech, because I'm biased [laughs]. But they all wanted to go to college. They knew what college was. I had [some wanting] engineering. I had a surgeon. We had a girl group, and they were like, "Miss Niesha, guess what I want to be today?" I'm like, "What?" They said, "I want to be the surgeon."

That group—I don't think they understand how they made me feel. That feeling has beaten the records [I've reached] or me scoring 40-50 points against an opponent. I don't know why, but that is something that I feel like can exponentially get bigger. I affected a child, whether I see them again [or not]. That was one of the poorest areas in the Bronx [and] I instilled into a young girl, young boy, young Black, young Hispanic kid that they now have the belief in themselves to actually change the trajectory of their life.