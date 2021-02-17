Nicky Jam Talks New Single With Romeo Santos

Last week, reggaeton star Nicky Jam released a new single called "Fan de Tus Fotos" alongside Romeo Santos. The new project, produced by Sky Rompiendo, marks their second time collaborating, and the video was filmed in Miami. In the new video, they find themselves daydreaming about their boss, who they think has been sending them mixed signals. "The director actually came up with the concept and it was fun to do," Nicky Jam tells People CHICA. "I never get to see that side of Romeo, and also people aren't used to seeing me dressed up in a suit."

Aside from working on his new album, Nicky Jam will also be starring in the new animated and live-action film Tom & Jerry as the character Butch, a tough alley cat. Stepping into the role of voice actor for the film is something he's excited for both his kids and his own father to enjoy. "My dad is a huge fan of Tom & Jerry and I am a fan as well," he shares. "He's very proud of this project. I have done work with Vin Diesel, Will Smith, and Martin Lawrence, but this movie makes him very proud, so I did this role with a lot of love."

Nicky Jam is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in productions like Bad Boys for Life, and he hopes to continue acting alongside big stars. "I would love to work with Denzel Washington, he's one of my favorites," he says. "Who wouldn't want to work with Leonardo DiCaprio? And I also want to work with Morgan Freeman."

When he's not busy working on his music or films, Nicky Jam also puts on his hosting cap for his podcast The Rock Star Show, where he has guests like Maluma, Karol G, and Luis Fonsi.