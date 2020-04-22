Nicky Jam's TV Series 'El Ganador' Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Nicky Jam: El Ganador, the series based on Nicky Jam's life and career, is now streaming on Netflix, and the reggaeton star showed his excitement on Instagram, urging fans to watch. "Friends in the United States and Puerto Rico, Nicky Jam: El Ganador is now streaming on Netflix! Pa' lante contra todo," he wrote, encouraging fans to fight for their dreams against all odds. The 39-year-old singer — born in Massachusetts to a Puerto Rican father and Dominican mother — shared a trailer for the series, which aired last year on Telemundo. The show follows the artist's battle against addiction and economic hardship, then tracks his journey to international fame.

The trailer shows how the singer began performing as a teen and became the king of street parties. "Music is my faith," Nicky Jam narrates. "The streets ... I grew up here, and in some of these streets, my dreams began to come true. Music is my faith, I fell hard for her, but with her I rose to succeed."

Image zoom Cortesía

Nicky Jam, who moved from the U.S. to Puerto Rico when he was a child, began recording music at age 14 and caught the attention of his idol, Daddy Yankee, with whom he formed the popular reggaeton group Los Cangris in the late '90s. Although they went their separate ways in 2004 after having disagreements, the two are now friends again and reunited to record the track "Muévelo" earlier this year. The series illustrates the friendship and artistic collaboration of the reggaetoneros and also looks back at Nicky Jam's early years.

Image zoom Courtesy of La Industria Inc.

After moving to Medellín, Colombia, in 2007, Nicky Jam had a professional rebirth. "When I first met him, we were in a city called Chocó in Colombia," J Balvin recalled to Apple Music about the time he met his friend and colleague. "At that time when I met Nicky, Nicky was on his downs. He left Puerto Rico. He was basically like homeless, he left his country. He was just like, starting from scratch in Colombia. To me, no matter what was going on, to me it was Nicky Jam. I didn't care that he was in his downs because he inspired me to be where I'm at, too." The pair met eight years ago and their friendship has endured.

Nicky Jam, who released his seventh studio album Íntimo last year, has already had several hit collaborations in 2020, like "Despacio" with Natti Natasha, Manuel Turizo, and Myke Towers. He also seems happy in love, and got engaged to model Cydney Moreau on Valentine's Day.