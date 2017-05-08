This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Celebrities are often known for doing charitable work. Rapper Nicki Minaj spent all Saturday paying off fans’ tuitions via Twitter. She tweeted in regards to another contest, saying that she could afford to fly her fans from “ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD” which prompted a fan to ask if she would be interested in paying their tuition. Provided that they could show legitimate examples of need she agreed to pay the tuition for that fan before deciding that maybe she should turn it into a contest. If fans could show her their grades and their need, she was happy to pay.

Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj — Herman 🤴🏽 (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017

Another fan chimed in asking Minaj to help her with her medical school tuition. She has a 4.0 GPA.

I Have a 4.0 I'm In Medical School! 😩 I Wann Join!! pic.twitter.com/UzHbOJqZ3D — •Camilla 🦄 (@CJhereeee) May 7, 2017

Another fan said “NICKI DONT PLAY. ILL GIVE YOU A 4.0”

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Another fan took issue with Nicki Minaj only seeming to target students with straight A’s, assuming that they probably get scholarship funds, which isn’t always the case.

Let me talk to Gee. Idk how it works. But straight A students can use money for living. They can still use the money. https://t.co/nOdu56r9rN — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Another fan, who according to Twitter is from Atlanta, GA via Lima, Peru appealed to Minaj’s immigrant background. When Minaj asked if money is her main reason for not attending school, her best friend defended her as well.

@NICKIMINAJ what about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school 😞😩 — Mari (@macsirena) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Well as her best friend, I can say that tuition cost is definitely holding her back 😔 https://t.co/ApSh5o7jbF — 👽Haley (@xohaleyyyy_) May 7, 2017

While some people were asking for sums around $1K, some were lower. One fan tweeted that they needed “$500 for my summer books and supplies.”

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj didn’t even ask for proof. Anything under $1K, she simply asked for banking info to send money directly.

I only owe $700 for my online class. No family support, minimum wage job. It would be a great help Nic 🙏🏾 please — Lee Minaj™ (@_MINAJstan) May 7, 2017

Many fans used the opportunity to hopefully get back to school if financial hardship was the thing keeping them from finishing.

@NICKIMINAJ Queen help me get back into school I owe 1.5k 😔🙏🏽 — Christina🔮 (@Moonlight_Nerds) May 7, 2017

When one fan sent a bill for multiple loans, Minaj agreed to pay off more than one.

Eventually though, Minaj had to put a cap on the donations.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nicki Minaj’s Twitter generosity comes weeks after Chance the Rapper launched a fund to create arts and literature programs in the Chicago school system. It is so great to see celebrities use their platforms for good.