The singer and designer joined the "Godfather of Tequila" to create this refreshing tequila recipe.

This is the Cocktail Nick Jonas and John Varvatos are Enjoying on National Tequila Day

Nick Jonas may be well known for his dancing and singing, but he's also the co-founder of Villa One Tequila.

Jonas joined designer John Varvatos and Arturo Fuentes, the "Godfather of Tequila," to create three expressions of the Mexican staple, silver, reposado and añejo, that will be celebrated on National Tequila Day on July 24.

Villa One's "Palmilla" cocktail is as refreshing and enticing as it sounds. Blending the spice of ancho verde with the citrus of grapefruit juice, this cocktail will make it among your favorite to chin-chin with!

Palomilla Credit: Courtesy of Villa One

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Villa One Reposado

0.25 oz lime juice

0.75 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz Ancho Verde

0.5 oz agave syrup

1 pinch salt

4 oz Soda Water

Directions:

Step 1: Shake first 6 ingredients with ice and strain into a Collins glass over ice.

Step 2: Top with soda water.