WakeUpNick: Nick Cordero's Wife Gives Update on the Broadway Star's Health

Amanda Kloots, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who tested positive for coronavirus, gave an update on his health this week. She says his blood pressure is improving but he is still not awake after undergoing surgery. On Wednesday, Kloots shared on her Instagram Story: “Update on Nick: His blood pressure is better! Dialysis is working. They’ve been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands.” Cordero, 41, was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, dialysis, and an ECMO machine to help support the heart and lungs, PEOPLE reports.

Kloots is using the hashtag #WakeUpNick on social media to motivate her followers to send her husband good vibes and asked them to sing and dance for the actor, who starred in the musicals Rock of Ages and Waitress. After being hospitalized due to pneumonia and having trouble breathing, the actor got two negative COVID-19 results before a third one came back positive.

Image zoom (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Kloots has shared her husband's health struggles on social media. “We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung, a new infection, that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into [an] irregular pattern,” she shared on Saturday night. “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse, and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

The father of her 10-month-old baby, Elvis, also needed surgery. “We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge,” she posted on Saturday. “And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.” She celebrated the fact that Cordero made it through the surgery as a “major win,” but says he is still in critical condition.

