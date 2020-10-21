Nick Cordero's Widow, Amanda Kloots, Talks About Life Without the Actor

Three months after the death of her husband, actor Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots spoke to People about life without him. The Broadway star died of COVID-19 at age 41 in July after a dreadful battle with the virus. Kloots, 38, finds strength in their son Elvis, who is 16 months old, and tries to honor her late husband every day. She says they start their days by playing Cordero's music and look at photos of him every night before bed. "We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," she tells People in the new cover story.

The fitness instructor shared her painful journey on Instagram after Cordero was diagnosed with coronavirus in March. The actor — who starred in Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages, and in series like Blue Bloods — developed a lung infection and septic shock. He also had to have his right leg amputated. After spending 95 days in the hospital — 42 of them in a medically induced coma —he died on July 5.

Image zoom Portada por MIKE ROSENTHAL

"Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds," Kloots says of her son Elvis. "He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood." She also sees a lot of her late husband in their son. "Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis. MIKE ROSENTHAL

Their home is filled with memories of Cordero and she says she feels he is watching over her and Elvis. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together," says Kloots. "I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him, too."

"It's been three months today since you've passed. The 5ths will always be a bit tough for me. Not a day goes by that you aren't thought about and missed," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago. I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. [It's] weird to think we've been on our own for that long already. Please wear a mask. Please continue to take this seriously."