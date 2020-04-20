Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Leg Amputation Due to Coronavirus Complications

Due to complications from coronavirus, Broadway actor Nick Cordero had his right leg amputated on Saturday. His wife Amanda Kloots shared an update on his health on Instagram along with an emotional video of the couple dancing at their wedding. “Part of our wedding dance that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1and we WILL dance again!” she wrote.

The fitness trainer, who shares 10-month-old baby Elvis with the 41-year-old actor, added about her husband's recovery: "He is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well, he’s recovering well from surgery, the wound looks OK, he didn’t lose a lot of blood."

Kloots — who created the hashtag #WakeUpNick to ask her followers to pray for Nick's health — added that she is still hopeful he will soon awake. “His blood pressure is OK, his heart is OK, even his internal bleeding has kind of calmed down, so everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster," she said.

Cordero has been in ICU since March 31, when he was admitted for pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, his wife shared that she was unsure “if he’ll be able to walk again” due to the “blood flow issues” in his leg. He also underwent emergency surgery after doctors found an infection in his lung.

A GoFundMe page was created by the couple's friends to raise funds for the actor's medical expenses. Kloots thanked her friends for the fundraising in an Instagram video. “We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there’s gonna be some changes that need to be made. That is going to really help us. There are medical bills and we’re going to get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg,” she said.

