Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 From Coronavirus Complications

Nick Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway star, has died from coronavirus complications at age 41. The actor had been hospitalized since March at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda Kloots, Cordero's wife, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Kloots and Cordero married in September 2017, and had one son, Elvis, who is one year old. In 2014, Cordero was nominated for a Tony for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway. He also appeared in the hit musicals Waitress and Rock of Ages.

Cordero was first hospitalized in March with pneumonia, later diagnosed as COVID-19 after two negative tests. In April, doctors amputated his right leg after blood thinners started causing other complications in his body. Kloots continued updating followers about Cordero's condition during his three-month hospitalization, and in June, she was finally able to visit him in the hospital after 79 days of not being able to see him due to restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Kloots thanked Cordero's doctor and the fans that have supported the family during his 95-day hospitalization. "There are not many doctors like you," she wrote of Dr. David Ng. "Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

Fellow actors and Broadway stars like Josh Gad, Jeremy Jordan, and Anika Noni Rose have been expressing their condolences, sharing memories of Cordero, and posting the GoFundMe link to support his family. "Devastating," Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter. "What a loss, what a light."

California Representative Jackie Speier also posted about Cordero's death, noting that the actor had been in great health prior to contracting COVID-19. "To those saying COVID-19 is a hoax or just another flu, Nick Cordero was a Broadway actor in the prime of his life & career who had to have his leg amputated & was waiting on a double lung transplant before he died," she wrote. "My heart aches for his wife."