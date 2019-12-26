A student writes "Ortega criminal," "Viva Nicaragua" and "let the water pass" in grafitti at a campus of Central American University in November, supporting the mothers of political prisoners who are on hunger strike at the San Miguel Church in Masaya. According to reports, Nicaraguan police held 13 opponents as they attempted to take water to the mothers at the church besieged by authorities. The New York Times reports the government cut off the water supply to the church and threatened the women, saying they would come out in body bags.