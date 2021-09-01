The film ranked No.1 at the box office, grossing more than $22.3 million in its opening weekend.

Nia DaCosta Makes History as the First Black Female Director to Top Box-Office Charts With Candyman

Film director and screenwriter Nia DaCosta has made history again.

Her movie Candyman ranked No.1 at the box office in its opening weekend, grossing $22.3 million, making her the first Black female director to top the box-office charts.

According to Variety, the movie surpassed earning expectations—projected initially at around $15 million. Its success marked the second-highest-grossing three-day domestic box office for a Black female director—Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time remains at No.1.

Nia DaCosta Credit: Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Candyman is the sequel to the 1992 horror flick by the same name and is the fourth film in the Candyman series based on the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker.

The film starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II follows Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, who have recently moved into a loft in gentrified Cabrini, when he learns of the story behind Candyman. Anthony feels a solid connection to the story, so he sets out to find out the macabre details, unleashing an unforeseen wave of violence.

The slasher also features Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

DaCosta had previously become the youngest filmmaker to direct a Marvel film when hired to direct The Marvels in August 2020. She co-wrote Candyman with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, showcasing the first Candyman film with all Black leads that spotlight the horrors of racism and police brutality.

"I was really excited because Jordan Peele was co-writer and producer—a no-brainer. So, I felt really safe in the process because I'm a huge fan of his," she said in an interview with The New York Times.

For DaCosta, this was not just another film to direct, but one with high expectations from the public.

"The pressure can be so distracting and overwhelming, and it can stop you from doing well and consume the process," DaCosta explained to the publication. "And probably to a fault, I can be a bit self-deprecating."