The pop artist shared insight into her new single, growing up Afro-Latina, and the inspiration for her new EP in an exclusive interview with People Chica.

NEZZA Hopes New Single "SOLA" Will Be the Break-Up Anthem of the Fall

There's a new star on the rise in pop music— and listen up, her name is NEZZA.

The multi-talented artist, who launched her music career in 2018, spoke with People Chica in an exclusive interview to discuss the inspiration behind her new single and music video, "SOLA."

"I've had 'SOLA' for like three years now. It came about as part of my EP, Club Solita. Everyone has phases through a break-up, and that order for everyone is different. Sometimes you go back, move forward, and that's how the EP came about," she says. "All those songs were written at a different point of me getting over a specific break-up, and 'SOLA' was that phase where I realized my self-worth and self-love and said, 'I don't need him.' It was like, '¡Yo perreo sola!'"

The track, which dropped on August 13, features lyrics of empowerment which NEZZA hopes will become the next break-up anthem. Club Solita is her debut album in collaboration with composer and producer Noize.

"I hope this EP is everyone's break-up album for the fall or even 'SOLA,' I hope it's everyone's break-up song," she says. "I feel really empowered when I hear it, and I just hope everyone feels like the baddest version of themselves when they hear 'SOLA'."

The Dominican-Colombian singer has a unique style, blending R&B with elements of reggaeton and pop. For "SOLA," she also sings in Spanish, showing off her Latin roots and versatility as a bilingual performer.

NEZZA NEZZA | Credit: Courtesy of French Toast Agency

"I am super excited to be venturing into this Latin music industry as myself as both, as Spanglish, just being me, doing what I love, not being forced," she explains.

Growing up, the dancer never felt represented in mainstream media and wanted to embrace her cultural background. "I love both sides equally, and I just love doing both."

NEZZA's mother is Dominican, and her father is Colombian. Growing up, she was inspired by their love of music and dancing and embraced dancing herself, pursuing it as a career and sharing the stage with, among others, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya.

In the future, NEZZA hopes to one day go on tour and collaborate with artists like Rosalía, Paloma Mami, María Becerra, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Mau y Ricky.

NEZZA NEZZA | Credit: Courtesy of French Toast Agency

"I want to put on that concert that you leave and you're like, 'What just happened, what did I just witness?,'" she says. "I want to be unforgettable in that way, like that full, all-around performer —and I hope I get to do that and change the world at the same time."