The superstar couple shares very big news in a joint statement on social media.

It's looking like Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has reached the ultimate goal—fatherhood.

On April 18, the Paris Saint-Germain F.C. player took to Instagram to share the news that he and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together.

In a joint statement, the couple notes that they "can't wait" to meet their bundle of joy.

The statement begins, "We have dreamed about your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 ."

The couple notes that their growing baby is already incredibly loved by everyone.

They continue, "You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunts and uncles that already love you very much!"

Neymar, Jr. Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Moscrop

"Come soon son/daughter, we can't wait for you! ❤️✨," the statement adds.

Neymar Jr. and Biancardi end the message with a Bible verse.