10 Exciting and Bubbly Drinks to Help Bring in the New Year
Friends toasting champagne at party
Credit: Getty Images / The Good Brigade
2022 was another year for the books, filled with highs, lows and plenty of in-betweens. To help you bring in the new year, we've compiled a list of 10 cocktails to help you celebrate big.
Betty Buzz's Perfect Pear
Credit: Betty Buzz
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Vodka (optional)
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
- Pear Slices
- Rosemary
- Lemon Twist
Directions:
- Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired.
- Garnish with pears, rosemary and a lemon twist.
Volcan's Mexican Negroni
Credit: Volcan Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Campari
- 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
Directions:
- Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice into the mixing glass. Stir until chilled.
- Fill rocks glass with ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Strain the liquid into the glass using a julep strainer.
- Garnish with an orange or pink grapefruit wedge.
Glenmorangie's Ginger Lemon Highball
Credit: Glenmorangie
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Glenmorangie Original
- ⅓ oz rosato vermouth
- 1 dash lemon bitters
- 1 dash aromatic bitters
- Ginger ale, to taste
Directions:
- Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, pour in the whisky, rosato vermouth and bitters, then top with ginger ale.
- Add a twist of orange and crystallized ginger for a final flourish.
Dos Hombres' Party Punch
Credit: Dos Hombres Mezcal
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Dos Hombres Mezcal
- 1 ½ Cups Pomegranate Juice
- ½ Cup Fresh Orange Juice
- ¼ Cup Lime Juice
- ⅛ Cup Orgeat Syrup
- 2 Cups Blood Orange Soda
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a punch bowl, add ice, stir to incorporate.
- Garnish with orange slices, lime slices, and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy with friends!
Corralejo Cadillac Cocktail
Credit: Corralejo
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 oz. Corralejo Silver
- 3 Drops Orange Flower Water
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- 1⁄2 oz. Agave Nectar
- Float Cognac Mixed with Grenadine
- Rocks Ice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except for the cognac into a cocktail shaker. Rim a bucket glass with black salt, then add fresh rocks ice.
- Add ice to the cocktail shaker and shake well. With a Hawthorne strainer, strain ingredients into your prepped bucket glass.
- Float the cocktail with the cognac and grenadine. Garnish with a dried lime wheel.
St. George's Spiced French 75
Credit: Spirit and Spoon
Ingredients:
- 1 oz St. George Botanivore Gin
- ½ oz St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- Dry sparkling white wine
Directions:
- Add Botanivore, Spiced Pear Liqueur, and lemon juice to a mixing glass with ice.
- Shake until chilled, then strain into a flute.
- Top with chilled sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.
The National Hotel's Pear with Me
Credit: The National Hotel
Created by The National Hotel Miami Beach
Ingredients:
- 2oz Grey Goose Pear
- 0.75oz Desert Pear
- 0.5oz Disaronno Amaretto
- 0.75oz Lemon juice
- 5 dashes fee foam
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Add Ice and hard shake.
- Strain the ingredients on a dry shaker and double dry shake.
- Pour into Martini Glass and garnish with edible flowers.
The Watch Rooftop's Frisky & Spice
Credit: The Watch Rooftop
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Frisky Whiskey
- 2 oz blood orange juice
- 1/2 oz tart cherry juice
- 1 oz of ginger ale
- Blood orange slice and rosemary sprig for garnish
Directions:
- Add a whiskey, juices and ginger ale to a whiskey tumbler with ice and stir gently.
- Garnish with a blood orange slice and a rosemary sprig.
Grand Marnier's Grand Sangria Rouge
Credit: Grand Marnier’s Grand Sangria Rouge
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur)
- 3 parts Red Wine
- 2 parts Orange Juice
- 2 parts Lemon-Lime Soda
Directions:
- Pour all of the ingredients in a wine glass, add ice, and stir
Grand Marnier's Grand Punch
Credit: Grand Marnier
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur)
- 0.75 part Lemon Juice
- 0.25 part Cinnamon Syrup
- 2 parts Sparkling Wine
- 1 Dash Aromatic Bitters Garnish with an Orange Slice and 3 cloves
Directions:
- For cinnamon syrup, bring to a boil 500 gr of white, 500 gr of water with 3 cinnamon sticks.
- Shake all the ingredients and top with sparkling wine in a double old fashioned glass with a large cube of ice.