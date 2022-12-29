10 Exciting and Bubbly Drinks to Help Bring in the New Year

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Diciembre 29, 2022
Credit: Getty Images / The Good Brigade

2022 was another year for the books, filled with highs, lows and plenty of in-betweens. To help you bring in the new year, we've compiled a list of 10 cocktails to help you celebrate big.

Betty Buzz's Perfect Pear

Credit: Betty Buzz

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Vodka (optional)
  • 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
  • Pear Slices
  • Rosemary
  • Lemon Twist

Directions

  1. Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired.
  2. Garnish with pears, rosemary and a lemon twist.
Volcan's Mexican Negroni

Credit: Volcan Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Directions: 

  1. Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice into the mixing glass. Stir until chilled.
  2. Fill rocks glass with ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Strain the liquid into the glass using a julep strainer.
  3. Garnish with an orange or pink grapefruit wedge. 

Glenmorangie's Ginger Lemon Highball

Credit: Glenmorangie

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Glenmorangie Original
  • ⅓ oz rosato vermouth
  • 1 dash lemon bitters
  • 1 dash aromatic bitters
  • Ginger ale, to taste

Directions: 

  1. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, pour in the whisky, rosato vermouth and bitters, then top with ginger ale.
  2. Add a twist of orange and crystallized ginger for a final flourish. 
Dos Hombres' Party Punch 

Credit: Dos Hombres Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • 1 ½ Cups Pomegranate Juice
  • ½ Cup Fresh Orange Juice
  • ¼ Cup Lime Juice
  • ⅛ Cup Orgeat Syrup
  • 2 Cups Blood Orange Soda 

Directions: 

  1. Add all ingredients to a punch bowl, add ice, stir to incorporate.
  2. Garnish with orange slices, lime slices, and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy with friends!

Corralejo Cadillac Cocktail

Credit: Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 oz. Corralejo Silver
  • 3 Drops Orange Flower Water
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice
  • 1⁄2 oz. Agave Nectar
  • Float Cognac Mixed with Grenadine
  • Rocks Ice

Directions: 

  1. Combine all ingredients except for the cognac into a cocktail shaker. Rim a bucket glass with black salt, then add fresh rocks ice.
  2. Add ice to the cocktail shaker and shake well. With a Hawthorne strainer, strain ingredients into your prepped bucket glass.
  3. Float the cocktail with the cognac and grenadine. Garnish with a dried lime wheel. 

St. George's Spiced French 75

Credit: Spirit and Spoon

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz St. George Botanivore Gin
  • ½ oz St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • Dry sparkling white wine

Directions: 

  1. Add Botanivore, Spiced Pear Liqueur, and lemon juice to a mixing glass with ice.
  2. Shake until chilled, then strain into a flute.
  3. Top with chilled sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.
The National Hotel's Pear with Me

Credit: The National Hotel

Created by The National Hotel Miami Beach

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Grey Goose Pear
  • 0.75oz Desert Pear
  • 0.5oz Disaronno Amaretto 
  • 0.75oz Lemon juice
  • 5 dashes fee foam

Directions: 

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Add Ice and hard shake.
  2. Strain the ingredients on a dry shaker and double dry shake.
  3. Pour into Martini Glass and garnish with edible flowers.

The Watch Rooftop's Frisky & Spice

Credit: The Watch Rooftop

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Frisky Whiskey
  • 2 oz blood orange juice
  • 1/2 oz tart cherry juice
  • 1 oz of ginger ale
  • Blood orange slice and rosemary sprig for garnish

Directions: 

  1. Add a whiskey, juices and ginger ale to a whiskey tumbler with ice and stir gently. 
  2. Garnish with a blood orange slice and a rosemary sprig.

Grand Marnier's Grand Sangria Rouge

Credit: Grand Marnier’s Grand Sangria Rouge

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur)
  • 3 parts Red Wine
  • 2 parts Orange Juice
  • 2 parts Lemon-Lime Soda

Directions: 

  1. Pour all of the ingredients in a wine glass, add ice, and stir
Grand Marnier's Grand Punch

Credit: Grand Marnier

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur)
  • 0.75 part Lemon Juice
  • 0.25 part Cinnamon Syrup
  • 2 parts Sparkling Wine
  • 1 Dash Aromatic Bitters Garnish with an Orange Slice and 3 cloves

Directions:

  1. For cinnamon syrup, bring to a boil 500 gr of white, 500 gr of water with 3 cinnamon sticks.
  2. Shake all the ingredients and top with sparkling wine in a double old fashioned glass with a large cube of ice.
    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon