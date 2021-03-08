The Bright New Stars of Regional Mexican

His single "Una Historia Más" is about a romance that faded away; his real-life girlfriend Cristina Bernal was featured in the video. "This song is very romantic, but also has that sour taste of, 'Ah, the relationship didn't work out,'" he told PopSugar. "I know a lot of people are going to identify with it and say, 'Oof, I remember being with this person, and now it became una historia más.'"