The Bright New Stars of Regional Mexican
Bright young stars like Lupita Infante, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, and Luis Coronel are taking regional Mexican to a new level, bringing this traditional genre to new generations and leaving their unique mark on the industry.
Ángela Aguilar
Ángela comes from the Aguilar dynasty, a family of renowned artists that includes her grandparents, iconic Mexican actors and singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, and her father, Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar.
It Runs in the Family
The singer, 17, fell in love with music at age three and began performing as a child with her dad Pepe and brother Leonardo, also a singer. She released Nueva Tradición with Leonardo in 2012. Her debut solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana, arrived in 2018 and earned the singer her first career Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.
Under Her Spell
Her performance of "La Llorona" at the Latin Grammys and Grammys was spellbinding. In 2019, she recorded her first English song, a cover of Lady Gaga's hit "Shallow," and in 2020, she released Baila Esta Cumbia, a tribute album to Selena Quintanilla. During the pandemic, she also recorded the at-home concert video "Que No Se Apague la Música" to benefit MusiCares. Filmed at her home in Zacatecas, Mexico, the performance was dedicated to doctors and nurses fighting COVID-19.
Christian Nodal
The "Ayayay!" singer, 22, told Billboard about giving the genre a new twist: "I'm taking advantage because I'm young and because I love music in general. I want to take regional Mexican to the next level."
Paying Homage
The Latin Grammy winner — who has made headlines for his romance with pop princess Belinda — surprised fans with his regional Mexican and salsa fusions. He recorded his own version of salsa king Luis Enrique's "Yo No Se Mañana" and also dropped the ranchero and salsa hybrid "Venganza Cumplida."
Collaboration King
With "Se Me Olvidó," Nodal merges mariachi and country music. He has also recorded collaborations with singers like pop-rock star Juanes (the rock-cumbia-ranchera "Tequila") and reggaetonero Maluma ("100 Años"), among others.
Lupita Infante
The granddaughter of Pedro Infante was part of a Latin Grammy tribute to the legendary Mexican singer and actor in 2020, singing his hymn "Amorcito Corazón." The daughter of Pedro Infante Jr. (also a singer and actor), Lupita has continued her family's artistic legacy and is now nominated for a Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Album for La Serenata.
Before She Was Famous
The singer worked as an Uber and Lyft driver prior to fame. "I didn't grow up in the spotlight. I had a very normal, working-class life here in the city of Downey," Infante told ABC. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in ethnomusicology.
Family Tradition
La Serenata includes tracks originally recorded by her father and grandfather, and "Be True to Me," an English version of the bolero "Sabor a Mi."
Luis Coronel
Luis Coronel got his first record deal at the age of 16. The singer, now 25, continues to proudly represent the regional Mexican music genre, giving it a youthful spin.
TV Calling
Coronel has also triumphed on the small screen, as a judge and then host of Estrella TV's reality show Tengo Talento Mucho Talento, and with a cameo in the Telemundo telenovela La Suerte de Loli.
Just Another Story
His single "Una Historia Más" is about a romance that faded away; his real-life girlfriend Cristina Bernal was featured in the video. "This song is very romantic, but also has that sour taste of, 'Ah, the relationship didn't work out,'" he told PopSugar. "I know a lot of people are going to identify with it and say, 'Oof, I remember being with this person, and now it became una historia más.'"