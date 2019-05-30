Watch the Hot New Trailer for Season 4 of Queen of the South Out in June

Teresa Mendoza is coming back in a new season of Queen of the South airing in June on USA Network. The action-packed trailer shows Teresa, played by Brazilian actress Alice Braga, starting a new chapter of her life in New Orleans after leaving her native Mexico to escape the Mexican cartel.

Image zoom

“I’ve earned what I have, and I’m not going to let anyone take it,” warns an angry Teresa in the promo, after being threatened by narco rivals. The new season will also explore how she struggles to expand her empire while trying to survive the threats in this new territory. The Big Easy will be filled with difficult tests for the fearless narco queen, who tries to find refuge on American soil, but is forced to continue her endless fight for survival. Family ties will also be tested in the new season, according to the trailer, and Teresa will be faced with tough decisions.

The controversial heroine of Arturo Reverte’s novel La Reina del Sur — which also inspired a Spanish-language series by the same name airing now on Telemundo — is a challenge to play, Braga told People en Español. “I loved playing her because I read the book and fell in love with the character,” she said.

Image zoom

“Back then, Eva Mendes was going to star in the movie, but that project fell through. Then Kate Del Castillo did the telenovela with Telemundo, and when they called me for the series, I was excited because it was a character I had fallen in love with.” She is not the only one! The show’s highly-anticipated fourth season will air on June 6.