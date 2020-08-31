'The New Mutants' Will Get Your Heart Racing

Stars Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga talked to People CHICA about the latest X-Men movie, one of the first films to hit theaters after coronavirus closures.

Movie theaters are slowly reopening across the United States, just in time for the release of The New Mutants, the latest installment in the X-Men franchise. The horror thriller brings fans a unique, strong story with impressive special effects and an incredible cast full of actors to keep an eye on.

"I think the most special thing about our movie is that we haven’t seen an X-Men movie that's only young people," Henry Zaga, who plays Roberto da Costa, tells People CHICA. "It has that new voice, very strong, and we are all so incredibly different and we came together to make this picture that tells very different stories that also make people come together in their own way."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_vJhUAOFpI[/embed]

The movie, set in an isolated hospital where a group of adolescent mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring, boasts a full roster of talented young actors. In addition to Zaga, the film stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya-Taylor Joy (The Witch and Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), and Blu Hunt (The Originals).

When strange incidences begin to take place in the hospital, both their mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. It's a new take on a franchise that's already familiar to many viewers, but the cast's performances and the astonishing special effects will have audiences jumping out of their seats.

"This is the kind of movie that will never go away," Blu Hunt, who plays Danielle Moonstar, says. "People are so bored of the stories that have been told. We all want movies about young people, women, gay women, people of color. ... This is what we need. It's a roller-coaster."